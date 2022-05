Chances are you or someone you know has or is currently dealing with a mental illness, or their mental health. The month of May represents a time to acknowledge and bring awareness to the ongoing struggle. Mental Health Awareness Month was created back in 1949 by Mental Health America to reduce the stigma, raise awareness, and provide support for those who need it. This year’s theme is Back to Basics and with that, here are some of Visit Utah’s favorite Mental Health based organizations to help you or those in need. While not substitutes for professional help, they may provide you or your loved ones with a brief reprieve.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO