Langham Creek High School Assistant Athletic Trainer Joseph Hebert, second right, was honored by the Greater Houston Athletic Trainers’ Society during the association’s honors and awards banquet on May 1 at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium. He was presented with the Bobby Gunn Award, which honors an athletic trainer’s excellence in sports medicine in addition to his or her distinguished service to GHATS.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO