Northrise Drive Road Closure

Northrise Drive, between Rinconada Boulevard and Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, will be closed to traffic between the hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. the nights of Tuesday May 24, 2022, through Thursday, May, 26, 2022.

A detour will be in place around the work zone. Access to residences and surrounding businesses will be maintained at all times.

The work will not impact any RoadRUNNER Transit routes. The work will be in City Council District 6.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.