Applicants Sought for Wrecker Rotation Program

The City of Las Cruces is accepting applications for its Wrecker Rotation Program that allows for towing services to be on a rotational system for crashes, traffic obstructions and other circumstances where a wrecker – a tow truck – is needed.

Las Cruces City Council approved the Wrecker Rotation Program in 2019 that requires towing services to submit applications on an annual basis. Prior to 2019, the City contracted with one tow company for such services.

Wrecker or tow companies are encouraged to submit an application for the Wrecker Rotation period that runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The application is available on the City’s website at www.las-cruces.org/1410/Traffic. Applications are also available at the Las Cruces Police Department, 217 E. Picacho Ave.

The completed application must be submitted to the Las Cruces Police Department’s Traffic Section no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022.

For more information on the Wrecker Rotation Program, call Las Cruces police officer Johnny Barrientos at (575) 528-4163.