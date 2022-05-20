ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Three reasons missing out on Jordan Addison isn't the end of the world for Texas

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18brWF_0flJbaeF00

While Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher were busy taking shots at one another and the legitimacy of each other’s recruiting practices on Thursday, the best available transfer in the country announced where he would be playing next season.

The 2021 Biletnikoff winner, Jordan Addison, took to Twitter to announce that he would be transferring to USC. An announcement that seemed inevitable, as he was being linked to the Trojans before his name had even entered the portal sparking up the discussion of tampering in college football.

Whether or not his interest in Texas was in good faith or a charade to delay the inevitable USC decision, the Longhorns were among the final two schools for his services.

While many were split on whether Texas needed Addison or not, he wasn’t a necessity to the success of the upcoming season. However, having three elite receivers in Xavier Worthy, Isaiah Neyor, and Addison would have been a tremendous luxury to have.

Missing out on players like Florida State’s Jared Verse or Nebraska’s Ochaun Mathis actually hurt Texas more than missing out on Addison, as the Longhorns needed much more help on defense.

Let’s take a look at the three reasons that missing out on Addison wasn’t the end of the world for Texas, starting out with the strong transfer class of receivers the Longhorns already brought in.

Comments / 0

Related
lafbnetwork.com

What Jordan Addison Brings To The USC Offense

The 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award Winner Jordan Addison has just touched down at SC. Trojans everywhere should be ecstatic. In Addison, USC head coach Lincoln Riley has the best wide receiver in college football at his disposal. Addison is the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, an award given to the most outstanding receiver. His 17 touchdowns were the best in the nation. His 100 receptions were sixth-best in the nation, while his 1,593 yards were fourth-best. Addison displayed the ability to create after the catch time and time again. An incredibly elusive player with more power than his 175 cm frame would indicate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Nebraska State
spectrumnews1.com

Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov's race in stinging rebuke of Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won the state’s Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, beating back former President Donald Trump’s hand-picked challenger in a contest that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a key swing state. Still, Trump’s preferred...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Bakersfield Channel

California mayor resigns amid baseball stadium deal scandal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the Southern California city of Anaheim is resigning amid a swirling political scandal over the sale of Angel Stadium to the baseball team. Paul S. Meyer, lawyer for Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, says in a statement that the mayor is quitting his...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigns amid FBI corruption probe

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu has resigned. The announcement comes just days after it was revealed that Sidhu is one of the subjects of an FBI corruption probe. Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta asked an Orange County judge to put a hold on a deal to sell Angel Stadium, citing federal documents alleging that Sidhu was trying to leverage the deal to secure campaign contributions from the.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay High School Cheer Team Accused of Racist Instagram Post

An Instagram account titled “Black Bay Area” re-posted two troubling photos on their page this weekend, accusing the initial post of racism. The pictures show what appear to be members of the California High School varsity cheer team posing with a Black mannequin head and they refer to it as their mascot -- which they named Kareem.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#The End Of The World#Recruiting#American Football#College Sports#Usc#Longhorns#Florida State
CBS LA

Caruso surges in LA mayoral polls after record-breaking spending

Mayoral candidate and billionaire developer Rick Caruso continues to surge in the polls after record-breaking spending from his personal fortune. "I'm focusing on working hard for the next two and a half weeks," he said. "I'm focused on what people really care about in this city — the crime problem, homeless problem and corruption in City Hall."Caruso spent Friday night garnering endorsements from high-profile members of the Asian American community. However, he has drawn criticism from his opponents for buying ad time and avoiding debates, claiming he is afraid to answer tough questions. "Well I did two debates," said Caruso. "I'm happy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Los Angeles Named One Of The Top CA Places To Live In 2022

You’re living in one of the best places in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Best Places to Live in California in 2022-2023” . Los Angeles was named the 6th best place to live in California, following Santa Barbara at #5 with San Francisco coming in at #2, and San Jose taking the top spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

LA Election June 7: Here Are My Picks

If you are looking for moderate and not radical candidates to represent you, you will find those candidates listed here. If you are looking for Radicals on either side of the aisle, you won’t find them here. I am registered as a No Party Preference and vote for moderate candidates regardless of their political party.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
2urbangirls.com

$45,000 reward offered to find killer of Inglewood teen

INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood Police Department announced an increase in a reward for information in the death of Daina Monroe, 18, during a press conference held at Inglewood City Hall May 18. “We plead with anyone who may have any information related to this senseless and unprovoked crime against...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

2 men shot and killed in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. - Two men were killed in a shooting in the Commerce area Monday. The shooting occurred just before 11:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Supply Avenue, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The two men were pronounced dead at...
COMMERCE, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy