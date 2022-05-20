ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Do you make a liveable wage? Tool shows how much you need in Utah

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xS0NF_0flJYKp600

(NEXSTAR) – Have you found yourself struggling to make ends meet, even though you have a full-time job? An updated tool shows it may be because of the area you live in.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has updated its Living Wage Calculator , a tool that allows you to determine the income needed to live in all 50 states, as well as local counties and metropolitan areas. Researchers rely on federal, state, and local data to create the Living Wage Calculator, which can be found here .

To use the Living Wage Calculator, select a state, city or metro area. You’ll be able to see a breakdown of the living, poverty, and minimum wages of 12 different family structures: variations range from having one to two adults with either one or both working, and zero to three children.

UTAH LIVING: This Utah city has the highest rental rates in the nation

Below this table is a second table that outlines the typical expenses for each of the 12 structures. Expenses include food, child care, housing, and taxes. The living wage mentioned above is calculated by determining these basic expenses and how much one would need to make to afford them.

According to the updated Living Wage Calculator, a liveable wage in the U.S. (based on data from 2021) is $24.16 per hour before taxes for a family of four in which both adults are working. That’s up from $21.54 in 2020.

“The minimum wage does not provide a living wage for most American families,” creators say in a release . “For two adult, two children families, the minimum wage covers 59.8% of the living wage at best in Washington and 29.9% at worst in Wisconsin.

A family of four living in the New York City area, the needed wage to cover basic expenses is higher than the national average at $30.16 . In St. Louis, a family of four requires a liveable wage lower than the U.S. rate at $23.24 . If that same family moved to the San Francisco area, the same family would need a wage of $35.56 to cover basic expenses.

To view your needed minimum income and cost breakdown, visit the MIT Living Wage Calculator .

POWER OUTAGE: Summer blackouts could hit these US states, regulators warn

At the start of 2022, 26 states increased their minimum wages . By 2026, the minimum wage will be at $15 in all or parts of 11 states . Still, nearly 20 states have minimum wages at the national minimum, $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . Another eight states have minimum wages below $10.

According to the Economic Policy Institute , the spending power of that $7.25/hour has already dropped dramatically since 2009. In 2021 dollars, $7.25 was more like $9.17 per hour in 2009 . (The inflation that’s happened since June of last year has made the difference even more dramatic.)

Many companies have announced increases to their minimum starting wages in recent months. That includes Target , Hobby Lobby , Verizon , and even the federal government – President Joe Biden raised the minimum wage for federal employees to $15 earlier this year.

So far this year, Americans have faced painful inflation with the prices of everything from gas to groceries rising. U.S. inflation hit 8.3% in April but has slowed from the 40-year high reported in March.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing Utah woman found dead in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman who has been missing for over a week has been found dead. Authorities have confirmed the victim’s identity as Brooklyn Tyree, 23. Tyree was last seen on May 3 and the suspect, Brandon Zipperle, was likely the last person to have seen her. Tyree is a mother […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Double fatal crash leaves two teens dead in N. Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two are dead and three others injured after a car full of teenagers smashed into a tree Saturday morning, authorities say. At around 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 3100 N, a North Ogden police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a car for minor traffic violations. […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
CBS News

American families need to earn $35.80 an hour just to make ends meet. Few earn that.

Decades of stagnant wages, rising costs and frequent economic crises in the U.S. have put millions of Americans close to the financial edge. Just to make ends meet, a family with one adult and two children needs to earn an average of $35.80 an hour — a level of income that is beyond what most households across the country are earning, according to a new study from the 2022 County Health Rankings.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
Fast Company

Are you wealthy? Here’s how much money Americans say they need to live comfortably

The pandemic was a catalyst for all types of change, and that includes how comfortable many Americans are with their nest eggs. Americans say they need an average net worth of $774,000 to be “financially comfortable,” and an average net worth of $2.2 million to be “wealthy,” according to the Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Survey 2022.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#New York City Area#Living Wage Calculator#American
FingerLakes1.com

You can use food stamps in restaurants in these 8 states

Food stamps are now known as SNAP benefits. In 8 states, you can now use these benefits in restaurants. How is SSI different than Social Security disability?. The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) is eligible to low-income families and individuals. The benefits are paid out monthly and vary by state. Read more about it here.
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Housing
The US Sun

Thousands of Americans have been underpaid Social Security benefits worth $4,113 each – see if you’re affected

NEARLY 14,470 Social Security beneficiaries were underpaid by approximately $59.5million, according to a recent audit. A report from the Social Security office of the Inspector General, found that the Social Security Administration (SSA) did not properly provide benefits to thousands of students. In a sample of 100 students, benefits for...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy