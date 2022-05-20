ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

This DeLand dome home is a space age retreat in the woods

By Alex Galbraith
orlandoweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter covering the Florida real estate market for a while, it's easy to guess what the inside of a dome home is going to look like. The typical dome is a somewhat...

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 6

Related
bdmag.com

Landsea Homes Closes on 149 Homesites for New Community in Sanford, Florida

New community of high-quality, single-family homes in Seminole County will be called Kentucky Square. Sanford, FL. (May 25, 2022)— Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 149 homesites in Sanford, Florida for a new community called Kentucky Square.
SANFORD, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The Orlando outpost of Dave's Hot Chicken set to open on Friday

Nashville-style chicken chain Dave's Hot Chicken is set to finally open the doors to their Orlando location on Friday, May 27. The first Dave's franchise location in Orlando — and for that matter, in Florida — is opening in the Waterford Lakes Town Center on Alafaya Trail later this week, offering up the resto's signature Hot Chicken tenders and sliders, along with sundry sides.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Deland, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Deland, FL
Real Estate
orlandoweekly.com

Legal Public Notices 5/25/2022

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: June 10, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Jerome Burgess- Household Goods, Leonard Roundtree- Lawn mower, speakers, Andrea Hill- Household Goods, Kyle Berry- Mattress, Sylvava Stephens- Household Goods, Danielle Rosella- Furniture, Cherie Ellis- Household Goods, Johnnie Thomas- Shoes, Pressure washer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

AdventHealth ‘Tops Out’ Palm Coast Parkway Hospital

PALM COAST, Fla., May 24, 2022 — AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway has taken a significant step forward, as hospital and construction team members gathered to celebrate the building’s “topping out. Topping out is a construction tradition celebrating the installation of the final beam of a structure, signifying...
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Age#Dome#Housing List#Bee Realty
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Best Beaches an Hour or Less Away from Central Florida

With spring semester about to end for children and students alike, many will be flocking to the beach in true Floridian fashion. While Central Florida itself isn’t sitting next to the shore, several great beaches are within an hour’s drive. Take a peek at this list to see your options for your future beach day this summer.
COCOA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood approves zoning change paving way for McDonald’s across from The Villages

Wildwood commissioners have approved a zoning change paving the way for a new McDonald’s restaurant across from The Villages. The new fast-food restaurant will be located off State Road 44 next to Sparr Building and Farm Supply in Wildwood, across from Grand Traverse Plaza. The address of the 4,444-square-foot restaurant will be 6006 Signature Road. It will be built on 1.187 acres. The McDonald’s restaurant will include a drive-through lane.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
orlandoweekly.com

Mediterranean Blue closes up shop on Friday

Beloved Greek restaurant Mediterranean Blue will close its doors on Friday. The SoDo staple and regular contender for best Greek food in Orlando will close at 4 p.m. at the end of this workweek, ending 12 years in the space. "It has been a pleasure to share my spin on...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Central Florida storm damage serves as reminder to prepare for hurricane season

SANFORD, Fla. — Close to Sanford's airport, dime to nickel-sized hail made a strong showing Saturday evening. Hail hit DeLand as well as storms rolled through. Residents at Summerfield Apartments in Orlando had to scramble after heavy rains caused an issue with the roof there. Eight apartments were impacted and families needed help from the Red Cross.
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy