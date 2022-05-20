ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayes Burger built a burger hub beside Chicano Park

Cover picture for the articleHayes Burger is the first shop on Logan Avenue, coming out of Chicano Park, and as I approach on foot, I can see a few other people have the same lunch plan I do. A steady stream of customers approach from every direction, mostly people who live or work in the...

Owners Of San Diego's Historic The Waterfront Bar Purchasing Sycamore Den In Normal Heights

The owners of San Diego's historic The Waterfront Bar & Grill are purchasing Normal Heights cocktail hotspot Sycamore Den. Local bar operator Nick Zanoni, who launched Thruster's Lounge in Pacific Beach in 2000 when he was only 23, took over the former Lou Jones Inn on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights in early 2013. With the help of local designers Bells & Whistles, later that year Zanoni opened the 1,500 square-foot Sycamore Den, a cocktail lounge inspired by the 1970s dad and built to look like a middle-class family living room. We reported last fall that a liquor license transfer was in the works showing that Sycamore Den was apparently moving a stones throw from its original location into the former Jackson Electric building on Felton Street in Normal Heights. That transfer is still pending but construction on the building has seemingly ceased.
Kite flyers okay with new Mission Bay playgrounds

On May 23, David Corning and his wife drove to Mission Bay Park to scope out the new playground the city of San Diego spent part of its $8.3 million budget to build. "It looks like a large jungle gym aimed at kids above the age of six," he said Monday. "This is good because the playground just south of this location is definitely for toddlers."
El Peladito imports a better sports bar menu

Baseball rules at El Peladito. Its entire back wall creates the illusion the Otay Ranch bar and grill sits on the first-base line of a baseball stadium, complete with lawn stripes and a replay screen mounted over the centerfield bullpen. Around the dining room and bar area, pro baseball jerseys are mounted alongside the wide screen TVs.
Make This Beachy San Diego Suburb Your Next Weekend Destination

If the word “suburb” conjures up images of gated communities with manicured lawns and a Costco that’s close, but not close enough, Oceanside, California is not that. There’s a Costco in nearby Vista, but that’s pretty much where the similarity ends. The northernmost suburb of San Diego had, for years, barely been a blip on the road from Los Angeles to San Diego, with a downtown area that could politely be described as “unsavory.”
Streamline Moderne at 4th and Palm loses out

The San Diego City Council on Monday overturned the historic designation of a small, nondescript commercial building on the southeast corner of 4th Avenue and Palm Street in Banker's Hill. Built by master architect Charles Salyers in 1936, the L-shaped office building at 2851-2881 4th Avenue is a somewhat rare...
LISTEN: San Diego Bumville

Homelessness on the rise in the gem of a city known as San Diego. Some figures show a 10% increase in tents on sidewalks and abandoned hotels to be used as designated housing. Joe Getty says its not a housing issue, its a policy issue fueling a drug problem. Jack...
Maverick and Goose visit Oceanside's Top Gun House

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — On Friday, May 27, the sequel to the Top Gun movie will finally be released to the public. CBS 8 is celebrating the much-anticipated movie with our own Top Gun Week. In this Zevely Zone, Goose and Maverick visited the Top Gun House in Oceanside. Maverick was played by well-known Tom Cruise impersonator Jerome LeBlanc. Goose was played by feature reporter Jeff Zevely. "Goose?" said Maverick. "How have you been? Have you seen Charlie. Maybe she is inside?"
Crystal Pier Bait and Tackle massive rent increase

SAN DIEGO — A longtime fixture on Crystal Pier is set to close this month, and the owner tells CBS 8, she's being forced out. The Crystal Pier Bait & Tackle shop has been open since 2009. According to the owner, she's been given just two weeks to vacate...
Murder at 63rd and El Cajon Blvd.

By late October they had an apartment at Fortieth Street and Orange Avenue. Early one morning Garrett saw two men at the front door, one of whom was Marck Lambros III, a pudgy twenty-nine-year-old who had come to get back some gold jewelry David had stolen from Lambros after the two had met in front of the Press Room bar at Third Avenue and Broadway.
Woman Dies in Speeding Car Accident on El Camino Real [Carlsbad, CA]

Female Victim Killed in Auto Collision on Camino Vida Roble. The auto collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m., at the intersection of El Camino Real and Camino Vida Roble. According to reports, the woman was driving north on El Camino Real at a high rate of speed and struck a traffic signal pole on the northeast curb.
Wrong Way Pursuit On Busy Freeway (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

09.15.2022 | 10:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The KIA Telluride was stolen this morning in La Mesa. The owners called the Police and were tracking the car via their cellphone., when the car was tracked to City Heights. An SDPD officer spotted the stolen KIA Telluride in the portion of the city. The officer attempted to stop the 2 male Hispanic suspects and they fled at high speed. The pursuit went from the border area, north to the southeastern portion of the city and then through National City. The suspects made their to downtown and then down SR 163 to the Washington St East exit. They hit a BMW when they were northbound on the SR-163 and no one was injured. They then made a U-turn and went the wrong way on Washington St and reentered the northbound SR-163, but heading southbound along the right shoulder against heavy traffic. The suspects made their way up towards Balboa Park and due to their dangerous driving, the pursuit was called off, but the officers were still tracking the stolen vehicle. The suspects ended up in City Heights and drive to the dead-end of Cherokee Ave. The two suspects then ran into the canyon area near the southbound I-15 and disappeared into the brush. A manhunt was conducted and then called off after approx 45 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
