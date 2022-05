FRANKLIN TWP, ADAMS CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced Tuesday that a State Trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest in February. According to PSP, a criminal complaint filed against Trooper Israel T. Moore alleges that he used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of the motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of February 13th.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO