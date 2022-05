PINCKNEY, Michigan — New owners are working to spiff up an 18-hole golf course in the small town of Pinckney that had gotten a little rough around the edges. New owners took over Timber Trace Golf Club, which sits about an hour west of Detroit and about a half-hour from Ann Arbor, in March. Since then, they have invested in improving grounds maintenance, removing damaged trees, clearing overgrown areas of the course and other upgrades.

