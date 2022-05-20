ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Watch now: Faith Baptist Church food pantry in Belleville, Illinois adjusts after storm damage

By Christian Gooden St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Bealer, Director of the Fish & Loaves Food Pantry in Belleville,...

The Telegraph

Alton community center closes Friday

ALTON - After a 12-year run, The Riverbender Community Center on the corner of 3rd and Belle streets in downtown Alton has closed its doors. Founder John Hentrich, along with the center's executive board, will be stepping down from their positions. The closure was announced on what would be the center's last Friday Night Open Play on May 20. According to Hentrich, the board has been seeking an organization to take over the center since since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the board approached the city during former Mayor Brant Walker's administration, and again last August during Mayor David Goins' administration.
ALTON, IL
Juneteenth Celebration June 18 in Alton

For the 31st time, Alton Residents will commemorate the anniversary of end of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18 at James Killion Park at Salu during the annual Juneteenth celebration. While slavery has been gone for generations in the United States, Juneteenth is a commemoration of the message of the end of slavery being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas in June of 1865.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Hail, thunderstorms hit St. Louis metro area

ST. LOUIS — Active storms hit the St. Louis area Saturday morning. Areas experienced strong winds, lightning and heavy rain. There were reports of hail in Washington County, Missouri, Belleville and Shiloh, Illinois between 9:20 and 10:10 a.m. as the storm moved east. There were 200 lightning strikes during...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Carbondale accepting applications for '5-On-5' program offering conversation opportunity with police department

CARBONDALE, IL — Do you have questions for your local law enforcement agency? A program in Carbondale, Illinois, is offering residents an opportunity to ask those questions in “a judgement-free environment.”. The city of Carbondale and the Carbondale Police Department are accepting applications for the city’s 5-On-5 Community...
CARBONDALE, IL
Centralia man airlifted from crash on Selmaville Road

A 54-year-old Centralia man was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment Saturday afternoon after his pickup truck ran off the Selmaville Road, hit a natural gas riser, sheered a power pole off, and then hit a house. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramey...
CENTRALIA, IL
The Telegraph

COVID cases climbing in Riverbend

WOOD RIVER — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again throughout the county and the region, as eflected in the latest data from the Madison County Health Department. After many weeks of low levels, Madison County now has a community level of medium, according to the MCHD's figures posted at https://gisportal.co.madison.il.us/portal/apps/dashboards/c2a8d5f6752f498286bfc31252ecee1b .
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Tesla catches fire on Route 3 in Brooklyn, Illinois

BROOKLYN, Ill. – A Tesla was on fire on Route 3 in Brooklyn, Illinois Monday morning. The call came out at about 4:30 a.m. Police found a man and woman near the scene on Route 3 close to the Dawg Pound Gentlemen’s Club. The woman told police the man had bought the car within the […]
BROOKLYN, IL
The Telegraph

Edwardsville restaurant sets kids night Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Chicken Salad Chick, 2323 Plum St., in Edwardsville will host Kids Night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. There will be free face painting and people can their plant own flowers to take home for kids. Kids will also eat for only $1.99. Chicken Salad Chick serves dishes made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients: Their menu offers a dozen flavors of chicken salad along with our signature sides, kids' meals, catering options and sweet treats presented with Southern hospitality.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Community Policy