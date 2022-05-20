Watch now: Faith Baptist Church food pantry in Belleville, Illinois adjusts after storm damage

ALTON - After a 12-year run, The Riverbender Community Center on the corner of 3rd and Belle streets in downtown Alton has closed its doors. Founder John Hentrich, along with the center's executive board, will be stepping down from their positions. The closure was announced on what would be the center's last Friday Night Open Play on May 20. According to Hentrich, the board has been seeking an organization to take over the center since since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the board approached the city during former Mayor Brant Walker's administration, and again last August during Mayor David Goins' administration.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO