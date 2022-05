A 57-year-old woman from Steelville suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Crawford County yesterday (Wednesday) evening. The Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route “T-T”, just north of highway eight, when Lisa Brooks ran off the left side of the road in her 2010 GMC Sierra. Brooks struck an embankment, then a tree. An ambulance took Brooks to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO