Flood Advisory issued for Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Berks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fredericksburg to near Avon to Mount Joy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Elverson, Bernville, Lyons, Strausstown, Lenhartsville, New Morgan and Spring Ridge. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 300. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 43. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO