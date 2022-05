Hoosier Lottery leaders are reacting publicly for the first time to a new law blocking online lottery games unless the legislature okays it. Lottery commission chairman Bill Zielke says he’s “disappointed” at the law, which legislators pushed through in less than three weeks after reports the lottery was considering smartphone versions of its games. 12 states already offer e-lottery games, including all four of Indiana’s neighbors.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO