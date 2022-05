The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is providing more insight into a United Kingdom-based e-waste recycling company’s planned $340 million investment in Fort Wayne. Exurban USA says it will establish its first U.S. operation in the Allen County city and create up to 200 jobs by the end of 2026. The facility is expected to extract valuable metals such as copper, gold and silver from discarded electronics, including mobile phones, computers and televisions.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO