Eagles sending 3 to state track and field meet

WARRENTON — Three athletes will represent Warren County Saturday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A track and field championships at N.C. A&T.

Senior Leslie Williams qualified for the Eagles’ men’s team in shot put. Senior Symia Chapman made the shot put field for the Warren County women’s team, which is coached by April Macon and will also send sophomore hurdler Amiliana Simmons to Greensboro.

Eagles coach Morton Jones said all three student-athletes have a chance to be competitive, although Williams cautioned that the western half of the state has been strong in all classifications.

Jones said all three of Warren County’s qualifiers status as multi-sport athletes make their feat even more impressive. In other words, none of them are full-time track stars, including Williams, who will play football next season for Louisburg College.

Williams, Chapman and Simmons each earned second-place finishes last week in the 1A East Regional, held at Pamlico County High.

Williams’ best shot put throw is 45 feet, 1 inch while Chapman tossed 29 feet, 8 inches last week for second place. The top overall seed for the 1A women has a best throw of more than 36 feet while the leading men’s throw is better than 49 feet.

Thankfully for Williams, he won’t have to contend with 4A Davie County’s Spencer Williams, who broke a 40-year-old state record this week with a throw of 63 feet, 6.5 inches.

Simmons ran 51.38 in the 300-meter hurdles regional race, about 4 seconds shy of the top time in 1A this year.