Pennsylvania is seeing an upswing in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, likely due to several factors, according to a Penn State infectious disease expert. COVID cases in Pennsylvania increased an average of 4,000 a day in the past week, a rate last seen in February. Statewide, hospitalizations are climbing too — more than doubling in the past month. But that’s still nowhere near the high seen during the Omicron wave.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO