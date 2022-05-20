ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 20

Lincoln, Nebraska
 6 days ago

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 58

Total cases: 71,097

Total number of deaths: 441

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: There is no hospitalization data today due to delayed reporting.

Risk Dial: mid-yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is moderate. Public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

At-home test kits available:

At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of LLCHD, 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order a third round of free, at home tests from the federal government. Visit covidtests.gov to place an order.

At-home test reporting:

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department and receive helpful quarantine and isolation information. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential. People who require assistance in completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 229,439
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 215,337
  • Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 67.5%
  • Booster doses: 126,185

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Those age 12 and older are eligible for a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged, walk-ins also welcome at all locations):

  • Monday, May 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
  • Wednesday, May 25, 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD
  • Friday, May 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 12 and older, and second booster doses for age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems. View upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Booster Doses for Children 5 through 11:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday approved a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 through 11 years old. LLCHD is currently awaiting final guidance from the CDC and will provide additional details on offering booster doses to this age group in the near future.

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

klin.com

COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Update

COVID-19 case numbers have been climbing recently with 73 lab-confirmed cases reported Wednesday in the County. Hospitalizations were up to 19 with 16 from Lancaster County. The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the mid-yellow meaning the rise of spread is moderate. Additional information including scheduled vaccination clinic information is available...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

I tested positive for COVID-19, now what?

OMAHA, Neb. — You tested positive for COVID-19. Now what?. "You don't want to be going to work and spreading the disease to your colleagues, you need to stay home and go through the period of quarantine," said Dr. Mark Rupp, Chief of infectious disease division of Nebraska Medicine.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Controlled phase': COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County Health reports 367 new reported COVID-19 cases since Thursday. But the number of hospitalizations peaked at 82 this month, and has since dropped to 73. Some doctors call this a "controlled" phase of the pandemic. COVID-19 is not considered endemic yet because the virus...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Bryan Health unveils new medical center in central Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bryan Health unveiled its new Merrick Medical Center in Central City on Tuesday. It will replace a hospital built in 1959. The $27 million medical center will feature larger operating rooms, larger patient rooms and a cafeteria, according to a press release. The hospital was...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
Panhandle Post

Neb. company responds to inflation, hands out extra check at job site

An Omaha-based construction company is responding to recent cost inflation by putting something extra in employee wallets, in time for the holiday weekend. Hawkins Construction, a regional contractor that employs about 400 people, has created an “inflation protection fund” and plans to disburse up to $2,000 to each hourly worker this year. CEO and president Chris Hawkins is visiting job sites Wednesday to pass out the first round of $1,000 checks.
OMAHA, NE
thebossmagazine.com

Nelnet Expects Biden to Cancel $10K in Student Debt

The Biden administration is set to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt for federal borrowers. At least, that’s what the leadership of Nelnet, one of the country’s largest servicers of student debt thinks. “The probability’s pretty high,” Jacque Mosely, Nelnet’s director of government relations, said during the...
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Commissioner questions what Hall County road foremen doing with their time

Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt wants to know what employees at the county’s roads department are doing with their time. The question came after the Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved the purchase of three new road graders. Through a state bid, commissioners approved purchasing three new John Deere road...
HALL COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Recalled peanut butter still found on Omaha store shelves

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nationwide, more than a dozen people have fallen sick after eating peanut butter products contaminated with salmonella. The brand, J.M. Smucker, began recalling the products made in their Lexington, Kentucky factory this week. Following the recall, 6 News checked several local grocery stores to see who...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

State audit finds millions in dollars of mistaken payments by Douglas County treasurer

Editor’s note: This report was updated at midday Tuesday to include additional comment from the county treasurer and others. Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing said Tuesday that he will be meeting later in the day with school districts and other taxing entities in the county to begin sorting out how to reconcile decades of mistaken […] The post State audit finds millions in dollars of mistaken payments by Douglas County treasurer appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

California pilot died in airplane competition in Nebraska

22 Nebraska students in class of 2022 earn perfect ACT score. Some of the best and brightest students in Nebraska were honored Monday inside the capitol. A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Tunnel in western Lincoln renovated with help from community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tunnel near the South Salt Creek neighborhood in Lincoln has been refurbished and is now ready for the community to enjoy. The tunnel near Third and F Streets had fallen into disrepair and has now been renovated thanks to the help from local organizations.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
