Ethan Robert Wright

(Age 93, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Sunday May 29th at 2pm at Cadiz Christian Church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm to 7pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
(Age 86, of Crofton) Memorial service will be Saturday May 28th at 5pm at Bluff Springs Church of Christ. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm till the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
(Age 82) Funeral service will be Saturday May 28th at 1pm at Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Join us as we welcome and introduce the 2022 Hoptown Hoppers! Help us welcome these young men to Hopkinsville, KY! Let’s celebrate our tenth season the right way, by showing our newest roster some southern hospitality at Casey Jones Distillery on Tuesday, May 31st at 7pm! Dinner provided by Four Seasons Catering.
Fire caused heavy damage to a home on Butler Road in Todd County Tuesday morning. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says a school bus driver saw flames and smoke coming from the kitchen area of a home at 3170 Butler Road a little before 7 a.m. and dialed 911.
Fire damaged a home on Hugh Hunter Road in Oak Grove Monday afternoon. Firefighters from Oak Grove, Pembroke and Fort Campbell were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, according to information from the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department. The home sustained some smoke and fire damage, but...
A familiar face has been chosen as the next director of Hopkinsville Community and Development Services. Thomas Britton began his career with CDS in 1995 as a planner and later served as manager of planning and assistant director. From 2007 to 2019, Birtton worked for a regional council of governments in South Carolina holding the positions of assistant planning director and planning director.
Trial was delayed for Leon Grimes in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon—the man accused in the shooting death of Calvin Buckner. Trial had been set to begin on June 27, but defense attorney Ted Shouse says he just had a different murder trial in a different county moved into that time frame, meaning it would be very difficult for him to do both.
Final sentencing was delayed Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for Dalton Hall of Springfield, Tennessee, the man who pled guilty last month to the April, 2021 shooting death of Delmour Moncrief at the East Ninth Street Valero gas station in Hopkinsville. There was no pre-sentencing investigation report in the...
The suspect sought for a fatal shooting Sunday morning in Oak Grove has turned himself in to authorities. Kentucky State police say 20-year old Tyron Holt of Clarksville turned himself in Monday morning at the Oak Grove Police Department and he was served with a warrant for murder. It alleges...
A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the murder case against 44-year old David Slagle of Lewisburg, the man accused of fatally shooting 57-year old Deborah McGee outside of her Heltsley Road home near Clifty earlier this month. Slagle appeared in Todd District Court for a preliminary hearing Monday...
Quarterfinal play continued at the 2nd region tournament last night at Henderson County. The host Lady Colonels blasted Crittenden County 12-2 in six innings and Madisonville crushed Hopkinsville 19-4 in three innings. The Lady Maroons scored 16 of their 19 runs in the first inning. JaKayla Grubbs had two of...
A Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in an accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County Tuesday and the other driver was arrested for her fourth DUI. Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby says Sgt. Ricky Burgess and Lt. Scott Smith were on their way back to...
With trial set to begin in June, attorneys for Robert Torian have filed a motion to compel discovery, saying there is evidence that may be vital to their case that they haven’t received. Torian—who is accused in the 2019 fatal shooting death of Terrill Moore—is represented by attorneys James...
The suspect charged in connection with a Sunday morning fatal shooting in Oak Grove that killed 18-year-old Gailon Toler was arraigned in Christian District Court Tuesday morning. Tyron Holt appeared virtually from the Christian County Jail before District Judge Lindsey Adams, who read him his charges and asked if he...
Christian County opened play in the 2nd Region tournament with a 5-0 victory over Webster County. The Lady Colonels improved to 26-9 on the season. Next up is a semifinal date with Caldwell County, who blanked Livingston Central 8-0. That game will be Wednesday night at 7 pm, with the F&M Bank pregame show at 6:45 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
It appears attorneys are going to find a resolution for the arson case against the man accused of setting fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house last year. Brandon Seeley appeared in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday with defense attorney Eric Bearden, who agreed with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith that the biggest roadblock right now is finding a place for Seeley to stay when he gets out.
Christian County sent 18 men to the plate in the top of the 7th inning and scored 14 times in routing Caldwell County 19-4 in the 2nd Region semifinals last night. Carter Sholar went 2-4 with four RBI with Aiden Lewis getting the pitching win as the Colonels improved to 28-7. Caldwell County concludes the season 16-9.
Sinking Fork Elementary School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has unanimously voted to remove the interim tag from Lacey Ramirez, who will become the school’s principal effective June 1. Ramirez currently serves as Sinking Fork’s assistant principal and has spent her entire teaching and administrative career with the Christian...
The body of a Tennessee man was recovered on Kentucky Lake Sunday hours after his unoccupied fishing boat was located on the water. The TWRA was notified of the unoccupied boat about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in an area of Kentucky Lake in Henry County and a computer check showed it was registered to 60-year old Daniel Keeling of Humboldt, Tennessee.
