Robert Donald Warren

A familiar face has been chosen as the next director of Hopkinsville Community and Development Services. Thomas Britton began his career with CDS in 1995 as a planner and later served as manager of planning and assistant director. From 2007 to 2019, Birtton worked for a regional council of governments in South Carolina holding the positions of assistant planning director and planning director.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO