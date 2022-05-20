ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Ronnie Baskin

By Traci Mason
whopam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Age 72, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday...

whopam.com

whopam.com

Gloria Christine Davis

(Age 93, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Sunday May 29th at 2pm at Cadiz Christian Church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm to 7pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Margaret Arlene Outlaw

(Age 86, of Crofton) Memorial service will be Saturday May 28th at 5pm at Bluff Springs Church of Christ. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm till the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
CROFTON, KY
whopam.com

Reva Renee Merritt Oldham

(Age 58) Funeral service will be Friday May 27th at 11:30am at Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Meet The Hoppers

Join us as we welcome and introduce the 2022 Hoptown Hoppers! Help us welcome these young men to Hopkinsville, KY! Let’s celebrate our tenth season the right way, by showing our newest roster some southern hospitality at Casey Jones Distillery on Tuesday, May 31st at 7pm! Dinner provided by Four Seasons Catering.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Carrie Anna Weaver West

(Age 82) Funeral service will be Saturday May 28th at 1pm at Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville falls in 2nd Region tournament Tuesday

Quarterfinal play continued at the 2nd region tournament last night at Henderson County. The host Lady Colonels blasted Crittenden County 12-2 in six innings and Madisonville crushed Hopkinsville 19-4 in three innings. The Lady Maroons scored 16 of their 19 runs in the first inning. JaKayla Grubbs had two of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Britton selected to lead CDS

A familiar face has been chosen as the next director of Hopkinsville Community and Development Services. Thomas Britton began his career with CDS in 1995 as a planner and later served as manager of planning and assistant director. From 2007 to 2019, Birtton worked for a regional council of governments in South Carolina holding the positions of assistant planning director and planning director.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Final sentencing delayed for gunman in Valero murder

Final sentencing was delayed Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for Dalton Hall of Springfield, Tennessee, the man who pled guilty last month to the April, 2021 shooting death of Delmour Moncrief at the East Ninth Street Valero gas station in Hopkinsville. There was no pre-sentencing investigation report in the...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
whopam.com

Christian County wins Monday, Hopkinsville plays at 2nd Region tonight

Christian County opened play in the 2nd Region tournament with a 5-0 victory over Webster County. The Lady Colonels improved to 26-9 on the season. Next up is a semifinal date with Caldwell County, who blanked Livingston Central 8-0. That game will be Wednesday night at 7 pm, with the F&M Bank pregame show at 6:45 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Wilcox believes a revote would be premature in contested Ward 7 race

Republican Ward 7 Hopkinsville City Council candidate Doug Wilcox believes he won the contested primary and says it’s premature to call for a revote. In a statement issued through attorney James Adams Tuesday, Wilcox says he believes the law indicates that a revote of any kind should be a last resort. Initial results showed Wilcox defeating Mark Graham by a single vote, but the Christian County Clerk’s Office later said 109 voters in Ward 8 had voted in the Ward 7 race due to a technical issue with how Tenex programmed software at polling places.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Fire damages Butler Road home in Todd County

Fire caused heavy damage to a home on Butler Road in Todd County Tuesday morning. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says a school bus driver saw flames and smoke coming from the kitchen area of a home at 3170 Butler Road a little before 7 a.m. and dialed 911.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Three people charged in three different pursuits

There were three separate pursuits over the weekend in Christian County, and three individuals are facing multiple charges in relation to those incidents. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, all three occurred on Sunday, with the first taking place around noon when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Trevor Towner of Benton that was allegedly speeding on the Pennyrile Parkway. Towner failed to stop and continued off the Parkway and onto Greenville Road, though the pursuit did come to a stop and he was taken into custody. He is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and several traffic violations.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Oak Grove murder suspect turns self in

The suspect sought for a fatal shooting Sunday morning in Oak Grove has turned himself in to authorities. Kentucky State police say 20-year old Tyron Holt of Clarksville turned himself in Monday morning at the Oak Grove Police Department and he was served with a warrant for murder. It alleges...
OAK GROVE, KY
whopam.com

Resolution seems likely in Early Drive arson case

It appears attorneys are going to find a resolution for the arson case against the man accused of setting fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house last year. Brandon Seeley appeared in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday with defense attorney Eric Bearden, who agreed with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith that the biggest roadblock right now is finding a place for Seeley to stay when he gets out.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Trial delayed in Hazel Street murder case until October

Trial was delayed for Leon Grimes in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon—the man accused in the shooting death of Calvin Buckner. Trial had been set to begin on June 27, but defense attorney Ted Shouse says he just had a different murder trial in a different county moved into that time frame, meaning it would be very difficult for him to do both.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Oak Grove murder suspect arraigned in District Court

The suspect charged in connection with a Sunday morning fatal shooting in Oak Grove that killed 18-year-old Gailon Toler was arraigned in Christian District Court Tuesday morning. Tyron Holt appeared virtually from the Christian County Jail before District Judge Lindsey Adams, who read him his charges and asked if he...
OAK GROVE, KY
whopam.com

KYTC to resurface section of South Road in Trigg Co. next week

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and paving along a section of South Road at Cadiz in southern Trigg County starting Tuesday, May 31. This project runs from the Sawmill Lane intersection extending northward crossing the U.S. 68 interchange. The contractor anticipates milling will start on Tuesday...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Defense seeking specific evidence in McHenry Street murder case

With trial set to begin in June, attorneys for Robert Torian have filed a motion to compel discovery, saying there is evidence that may be vital to their case that they haven’t received. Torian—who is accused in the 2019 fatal shooting death of Terrill Moore—is represented by attorneys James...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

