The Best Deck Design Software

Recently, you may have seen the phrase "coastal grandmother" floating around the web, particularly in fashion channels. The term—made popular by a stream of TikTok videos—celebrates a timeless, pared-back aesthetic akin to Nancy Meyers' picturesque movies, Ina Garten's simple, but chic recipes, and Martha Stewart's timeless soirées (in fact, Martha has embodied a myriad of the design trend's tenets for decades). While the coastal grandmother phenomenon has placed a heavy emphasis on wearable items, like cream cable knit sweaters, breezy button-downs, and bucket hats, it has also infiltrated the world of interior design. And, according to Joelle Smith of the Jamaica-based design firm If Walls Could Talk, the trend has impeccable timing.
Comments / 0