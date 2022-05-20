ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The Best Deck Design Software

By Brionna Farney
Domaine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Relaxing on a deck when it's sunny and breezy outside is, in a word, serene. But building a great deck requires more than just lumber...

www.mydomaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Modern Living Room Designs and Features That Make Them Special?

Modern living room designs are easy to identify because they have a certain look? Modern living rooms are characterized by a series of key features that set a certain type of ambiance. By exploring some of the distinctive features of modern living room designs you can see how best to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Dodo Van is a tiny home on wheels with wooden interior and functional areas

There is no stopping architects María José Váscones and Juan Alberto Andrade as they continue to develop designs ideal for living. The pair introduced to us the Domestico, a tiny and compact living space that promises more storage and function. The design is mainly for modern living in urban spaces. It doesn’t disappoint with the ample space and the warm aesthetics of the wood. The same natural element is used on the interior of the Dodo Van, which is mainly a house on wheels. It’s a Chevrolet Van (Chevy Van) that has been transformed into a small mobile home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Pagoda flat-packed chairs bring style and convenience to your space

If you’re buying a chair from an online store or even an actual physical store, shipping it to your house or establishment can be a challenge. That’s why flat-packed furniture has become a convenient option for some who don’t want to pay exorbitant shipping fees just to deliver something that’s already completely assembled or built. But sometimes, the quality and design of these kinds of furniture is something less than pleasing. But a chair series is trying to be the exception for flat-packed furniture both design-wise and quality-wise.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Software#Computer Aided Design#Interior Design#Plantfinder
marthastewart.com

Coastal Grandmother Style Is Making Waves in the Design World—Expect to See This Curated Aesthetic Everywhere

Recently, you may have seen the phrase "coastal grandmother" floating around the web, particularly in fashion channels. The term—made popular by a stream of TikTok videos—celebrates a timeless, pared-back aesthetic akin to Nancy Meyers' picturesque movies, Ina Garten's simple, but chic recipes, and Martha Stewart's timeless soirées (in fact, Martha has embodied a myriad of the design trend's tenets for decades). While the coastal grandmother phenomenon has placed a heavy emphasis on wearable items, like cream cable knit sweaters, breezy button-downs, and bucket hats, it has also infiltrated the world of interior design. And, according to Joelle Smith of the Jamaica-based design firm If Walls Could Talk, the trend has impeccable timing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
Simplemost

10 Of Amazon’s Most-Adored Outdoor Furniture Sets

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. With doctors prescribing time in nature to patients and studies reporting that kids who...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Mashed

The Canadian Couple Who Created A Simpsons-Style Kitchen

When you think of your dream kitchen makeover, visions of quartz countertops, shiny new appliances, and a trendy glazed tile backsplash likely dance through your head. This utopian cooking space is sleek, fashionable, and features the absolute best kitchen trends imaginable. It looks like it slipped right off the cover of the latest home design magazine and landed effortlessly in the exact spot where your kitchen sits. And nary a corn cob-covered curtain is insight.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Ali Wong Turns a Basic Basement and Backyard Into the Ultimate Indoor-Outdoor Living Space

While comedian Ali Wong is at the top of her game right now, she credits much of her early success to her best friend, Citadelle, whose tireless support helped her when she first started out in Los Angeles. In the most recent episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” Ali decided to give her friend the backyard and basement renovation of her dreams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Tom Dixon Launches Micro-Housing Project Named "Unity"

British designer Tom Dixon has revealed the first in a series of experimental co-living and co-working spaces, which will adapt to the ever-changing needs of residents. The first of the seven housing projects, collectively titled “Unity”, has been unveiled, with the rest expected to complete by 2023. The...
DESIGN
CNN

How to actually clean your windows, according to experts

Window washing can be a frustrating chore, but it's one that pays off because clean windows will greatly improve the appearance of your home. Between microfiber cleaning cloths and scrub brushes, we spoke with experts to learn how to best clean your glass doors and windows.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

30 Flagstone Walkway Ideas for a Dreamy Garden

Flagstone walkways bring style and character to any outdoor space, and the options for how they can be designed and installed are nearly limitless. Whether you're looking for a walkway to the front door or one through the middle of your English cottage garden, the flagstone walkway is the way to go. Keep reading for our favorite flagstone walkway ideas.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy