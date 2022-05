In this update, one person was seriously hurt and six families are without a place to stay after a fire in West Springfield last night, Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton was open today despite one of the school's buildings being damaged in a storm last night, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno returned to work in-person today following his bout with COVID-19. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO