Santé: A Taste of Baltimore Returns as In-Person Event on May 25

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore is ready to fill dozens of available positions, and it is hosting two hiring events this week for those interested in joining its team. The casino is hiring for table games, food and beverage, the cage, slots, Ceasars Sportsbook and more. Ceasars said incentives include “a comprehensive benefits package and a growing career path for all new hires. For positions at table games, incentives include paid training, a $500 bonus after 90 days of employment and a $1,000 bonus after a year of employment. Dealers can earn up to $52,000 a year. The hiring events will be Monday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 25 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Harbor Room on Level 1 of the building. A resume is not necessary to attend. Those looking to attend can register for a hiring event online.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO