Baltimore, MD

Santé: A Taste of Baltimore Returns as In-Person Event on May 25

By BaltimoreStyle
baltimorestyle.com
 5 days ago

If you've been longing for a taste of food and drink while supporting a good cause, here's some...

www.baltimorestyle.com

CBS Baltimore

Horseshoe Casino Hosting Hiring Event To Fill Dozens Of Positions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore is ready to fill dozens of available positions, and it is hosting two hiring events this week for those interested in joining its team. The casino is hiring for table games, food and beverage, the cage, slots, Ceasars Sportsbook and more. Ceasars said incentives include “a comprehensive benefits package and a growing career path for all new hires. For positions at table games, incentives include paid training, a $500 bonus after 90 days of employment and a $1,000 bonus after a year of employment. Dealers can earn up to $52,000 a year. The hiring events will be Monday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 25 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Harbor Room on Level 1 of the building. A resume is not necessary to attend. Those looking to attend can register for a hiring event online.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Park Heights Preakness Festival has makings of new Baltimore tradition

Just around the corner from Pimlico Race Course on Preakness Saturday, there was another celebration that has all the makings of a new Baltimore tradition. The Park Heights Preakness Festival featured everything the Preakness has from music, food, fellowship and, of course, horses. "I'm astounded. I feel like that was...
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

Maryland woman wins $25,000 from free lottery ticket

May 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion. The 36-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was pleasantly surprised to receive a free Pick 5 ticket as part of the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion, which randomly dispenses free Pick 5 tickets to players who purchase tickets for lottery drawings.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Former Hammerjacks, Bourbon Street space will once again host performances

Live entertainment will return to the downtown Baltimore building that was once home to Hammerjacks. The property at 316-318 Guilford Ave., most recently an event space, has once again changed hands and its new operators plan to schedule concerts there in addition to hosting weddings and other private gatherings. The new venue won approval for an arena beer, wine and liquor license Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

738 Heather Stone Loop

3BR/2.5BA EOG Townhome in Crain Summit (Glen Burnie) - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome in gated community in the heart of Glen Burnie. Located just off Crain Highway, convenient to Route 100, and B&A Boulevard. Open floor plan offers Living/Dining combination with sliding door to private deck that overlooks forest conservation area with glimpses of community pool. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances. Master suite with Whirlpool soaking tub. Laundry room with washer/dryer and walk out to backyard.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Enjoy free fitness classes with a view at the Inner Harbor

Even if you struggle to stick with your New Year's resolution to get in shape this year, you still have some time to get a workout with a view. The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore has partnered with Medifast- a health and wellness company- to bring back a variety of fitness classes. There are 14 different types of classes to choose from including zumba, yoga, and even line dance.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Blue Angels rehearse over Annapolis during USNA's Commissioning Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a few delays due to bad weather conditions and low visibility, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels took flight Tuesday afternoon over the Severn River in Annapolis. The flight was a practice run for Commissioning Week at the U.S. Naval Academy. The main show is scheduled...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

$100,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Congratulations to our $100,000 Powerball winner! Someone bought a third-tier winning ticket with the Power Play multiplier for the Saturday, May 21 drawing, Although no one hit the jackpot, there were 14,288 winning tickets sold in our state for the drawing. The Maryland Lottery is...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ray Lewis donates $134K in TV show winnings to children's hospital

The Johns Hopkins Children's Center is celebrating a big win thanks to Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. Lewis delivered a check for $134,000 from his winnings for coming in second on a TV competition show. Officials at the children's center said the money will immediately be put to...
BALTIMORE, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Places to Donate Clothes in Washington DC

Do you have a bunch of clothes you haven’t worn in ages and no idea what to do with them? What about donating those so that someone else can make use of them? Not only will it give you more room in your wardrobe, but it is also a perfect way of giving back to the community. Here are the best places to donate clothes in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Search Begins For Missing Baltimore Teen

A Baltimore teenager has gone missing, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her, authorities say. Kyndall Goodman, 14, went missing from the 2700 block of Gywnns Falls Parkway around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Kyndall is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall,...
BALTIMORE, MD

