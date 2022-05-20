Class of 2020 Killeen Citizens Academy students graduate

KILLEEN, Texas (May 20, 2022) – The City of Killeen recognized 15 students who completed the 2020 Killeen Citizens Academy during a graduation ceremony on May 19 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

The students began the course in January 2020 and completed their final class on May 12, 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic, Winter Storm Uri and coronavirus variants delayed the process.

Mayor Debbie Nash-King, City staff and councilmembers attended. Killeen’s City Manager, Kent Cagle, was the commencement speaker.

“You may think class is over, but it’s just beginning,” Cagle said. “Your new assignments--- To be informed, to be engaged and to be ambassadors for the City of Killeen. You’re now the cheerleaders for the City.”

The Killeen Citizens Academy is a free program that began in 2014 with a goal to improve citizen engagement and help create a better Killeen. The program helps citizens see how the City works with an in-depth lesson on each department and function or program of city government.

Participants interact with elected officials and city staff to get an inside look at city operations. The academy runs once a day for eight weeks, before graduation day.

Mayor Nash-King acknowledged the students’ and their families’ dedication and commitment.

“I commend each of you for choosing to spend your time becoming more engaged in our government,” she said. “The City of Killeen exists to serve you, and your involvement is essential to guiding the future of our city.

The City of Killeen plans to host another Killeen Citizens Academy in 2023 and will alert the public when the application and registration process begins.