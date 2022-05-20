Sunday Journal – Hazardous Waste On Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will be providing grants to cultural organizations as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Money was provided to the AFCC through the National Endowment for the Arts last year. Now, $139,000 will be given to local artistic causes. The money can be used by cultural… .
HYANNIS – As the summer approaches and temperatures rise, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding residents to be smart when plugging in their air conditioners and other appliances. AC units should be plugged directly into wall outlets, according to state fire officials, as opposed…. Full Story. Commendation...
PROVINCETOWN – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will be opening the doors of their new Shark Center in Provincetown to the public on Thursday, May 26. Located along MacMillan Wharf, the new 3,100 square foot center boasts interactive exhibits, a look into local marine research, and more. Plans to build the new center… .
FALMOUTH – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the busy summer season for Cape Cod, and the Steamship Authority says that it is geared up for a similarly busy travel season. Authority general manager Robert Davis says reservations show they are off to a hot start. “Earlier this year back in January, we… .
BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has applied for several federal grants through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that could help fund the Cape Cod Canal bridge replacements. The bill authorizes over $110 billion in grants for projects across the nation. MassDOT has applied for $2.9 billion,... .
NANTUCKET – An urgent access clinic has been opened by Nantucket Cottage Hospital. The new clinic along Prospect Street will offer medical care for conditions that are not considered life-threatening, such as fevers, coughs, colds, as well as ear and eye infections. The site will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7:30… .
BARNSTABLE – Lawmakers in the State House of Representatives have supported legislation that would earmark funding for local projects in Sandwich and Barnstable. The bill is a 5$ billion pack for statewide infrastructure projects. State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos was among… .
EASTHAM – On Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 AM, Officers and a Detective from the Eastham Police Department, and Law Enforcement Rangers from the National Park Service responded to the area of Fort Hill for a report of bones found near the shoreline of the marsh. It was not immediately apparent as to […]
PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured in an accident on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 11 AM not far from the Beech Forest Picnic Area. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not […]
MASHPEE – Mashpee Fire ask you to join them in congratulating Captain Joseph Peltier on his promotion to Deputy Fire Chief, Lieutenant Nicole Stanley on her promotion to Captain, and Firefighter Chris Shute on his promotion to Lieutenant. The three members were promoted today and will assume they're duties effective immediately. Congratulations!!
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County Commissioners have released a statement voicing disagreement with the Assembly of Delegates on their latest fiscal year 2023 regional budget proposal. The Assembly’s most recent proposal slashed $835,000 in salaries and benefits for new positions, saying the county has gotten into financial… .
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 35 recruits from the MFA Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighter Training Program. The graduates received certificates of completion at a ceremony held this evening at Bridgewater State University. Call/Volunteer […]
OAK BLUFFS (AP) – A man who as a child had a brief but key role in “Jaws” has been named police chief on Martha’s Vineyard, where the 1975 movie was partially filmed. Jonathan Searle was offered the job of police chief in Oak Bluffs last week. Searle was a sergeant with Edgartown police. He […] The post Life… .
BARNSTABLE – A commendation ceremony will be held at noon Tuesday, May 24 at the Cotuit Fire Station honoring emergency response personnel after the rescue of a woman suffering from a heart attack last month. Firefighter Paramedic Chris Gardner and Lieutenant Shane Clark said that they were proud to have been part… .
OAK BLUFFS – The Steamship Authority announced Tuesday afternoon that their Oak Bluffs terminal will be closed for the remainder of the day due to coronavirus-related issues. According to their Twitter account, the COVID problems relate to staff members. All Tuesday trips to and from the Oak Bluffs terminal have been… .
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters doused a brush fire in the far east end of town sometime before 9 PM Tuesday. The fire was reported in the area of Dewey Avenue and Garfield Street close to a condo complex. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DENNIS – Dennis Police have announced a Junior Police Academy. It is scheduled to run from July 25th to August 5th 2022, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Dennis Police Department, 90 Bob Crowell Road South Dennis, MA 02660. The Dennis Police Department is accepting applications for students ages 12 to […]
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for a missing woman. Christina Dimaggio went missing on Monday at approximately 11:00 AM. She was last seen leaving a Gifford Street residence on foot wearing sweat pants and a t-shirt or sweat shirt. Christina is described as a white female, 4’11 inches tall and weighing 100… .
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday May 24, 2022, at approximately 8:50 PM, Yarmouth Police Officers Mabe and Buttrick conducted a motor vehicle stop on Station Avenue in South Yarmouth. The vehicle, a 2007 Ford Escape, was being operated by a male identified as Larry Woolfolk from Hyannis. During the stop Officers located a quantity of narcotics […]
