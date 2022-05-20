ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Softball obliterates Walter Johnson 17–1 in regional semifinals

 4 days ago

The softball team (9–7) crushed the top-seeded Walter Johnson Wildcats (11–4) in the regional semifinals. The game had been originally scheduled for May 16, but was postponed one day due to severe weather. Following a scoreless first inning, the Vikes blew the game open in the second...

NBC Washington

Qudus Wahab Transfers Back to Georgetown After Underwhelming Year at Maryland

Qudus Wahab transfers back to Hoyas after year at Maryland originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The grass isn't always greener on the other side as Flint Hill's Qudus Wahab has quickly learned entering his senior season. After a year of playing with the Maryland Terrapins, the 6-foot-11 center will return to where his collegiate career began, transferring back to the Georgetown Hoyas.
GEORGETOWN, MD
Sentinel

Delaware State Women’s Lacrosse Team Felt Racially Profiled by Police in Georgia

Breathe, but not too heavy. Look, but do not appear guilty. Speak, but never answer back. These are the constant reminders of being Black In America. After playing three games in the hot southern heat, all the Delaware State women’s lacrosse team wanted to do was make it back to Delaware with ease. However, things went left when they got pulled over by Police in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Washington Fans Are Furious With New Stadium Rumors

The Washington Commanders are reportedly looking into building a new stadium in Virginia after calling the D.C. area home for over six decades. Earlier today, ESPN's John Keim reported that the team has purchased $100 million worth of land in Prince William County, Virginia. The reported total amount of land is around 200 acres.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Bethesda, MD
Bethesda, MD
Maryland Sports
theburn.com

Large tennis and pickleball club proposed for Sterling

Fans of racquet sports could one day have another option in Loudoun County. That’s if a proposal for a nearly 37,000 s.f. health and fitness racquet club in Sterling come to fruition. According to documents filed with the county, the center would focus on tennis and pickleball and include...
STERLING, VA
PennLive.com

Armored vehicles restored at Letterkenny Army Depot returned to AHEC

Armored vehicles restored at Letterkenny Army Depot returned to AHEC. The Bradley Fighting Vehicle before being offloaded from a truck. Two armored vehicles were returned to the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center display in Carlisle after getting repainted and restored at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg. May 23, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Sweeps In As Severe Thunderstorm Watch Ends

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday evening will move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through Monday. With the exception of Caroline Co. the severe weather threat has ended across Maryland. Locally heavy rainfall will continue in spots through 10 PM but any lingering pockets of gusty winds or hail will be isolated in nature. @wjz#mdwx pic.twitter.com/NpIGw2PZLc — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) May 23, 2022 This respite comes after a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of Maryland until 9 p.m. After that, Anne Arundel County remained under a flood warning until 2...
BALTIMORE, MD
Walter Johnson
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

8 of the Most Iconic Music Venues in Maryland

You’ve probably seen the big-name concerts held at the Hippodrome and Merriweather Post Pavilion, but there are many more venues around Maryland that also host some of the best music acts in the world. No matter which of the music genres is your favorite, you’re sure to find a...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Argyle Principal, James Allrich, Named MDMASSP Principal of the Year

Argyle principal, James Allrich, has been named the MDMASSP Principal of the Year. “I am so grateful to be named the MDMASSP Principal of the Year 2023. This award comes as a result of great coaching, a great staff and great family support. I am humbled and thankful.” he tweeted on Thursday, May 19th. Mr. James Allrich was selected as the recipient of the 2022 Dr. Edward Shirley Award for Excellence in Educational Administration and Supervision earlier this year. He has been principal at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring since 2015.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Grads With Down Syndrome Change the Narrative at GMU

Among the long list of graduates at George Mason University Friday were two students who find themselves on a very short list. Charlotte Woodward and Madison Essig are just the fifth and sixth students born with Down syndrome to earn a bachelor’s degree in the United States. Their achievements...
FAIRFAX, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Point Of Rocks, or 9 miles southwest of Harry Grove Stadium, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, New Market, Point Of Rocks, Linganore-Bartonsville, Adamstown, Jefferson, Buckeystown, Monrovia, Rosemont, Ijamsville, Doubs, Park Mills, Petersville, Tuscarora and Taylorstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Softball
Sports
fox40jackson.com

Lincoln Memorial closes after Georgetown seniors leave broken bottles, spilled wine

The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was shut down Saturday morning after a crowd of seniors from Georgetown University left broken bottles and spilled wine on the monument’s steps. Hundreds of students had gathered to watch the sunrise Saturday after the senior ball on Friday. A few took a...
Yardbarker

Report: Commanders still targeting another Virginia location for new stadium

The Washington Commanders have reportedly acquired a purchase option to buy $100 million worth of land in Woodbridge, Virginia for a potential new stadium. However, it appears that was not the team’s first choice in Northern Virginia. According to the Washington Business Journal, the Commanders tried to purchase land...

