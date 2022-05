In total, communities across Utah converted over 120,000 square feet of grass into drought-resistant landscapes on Thursday. As part of the second “Flip Blitz” campaign, the Utah Division of Water Resources along with water districts, Utah municipalities and Utah State University Eastern converted 120,441 square feet of grassy patches into more water-wise landscapes. Part of the campaign’s purpose is to educate citizens on how landscape changes can make a big difference in terms of water conservation.

