ORLANDO, Fla. – The third-ranked Wesleyan women's tennis team battled with No. 8 Emory for over four hours before Renna Mohsen-Breen '25 played through injury and completed a massive comeback to seal a 5-3 win over the Eagles on Monday afternoon from the USTA National Campus. Wesleyan (23-0), the lone remaining undefeated team in the nation, advances to the national semifinal (Final Four) for the third straight season and will take on No. 4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at 3 PM on Tuesday with a trip to the national title match on the line.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO