ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Cam Smith hit a fellow PGA Tour player in the head with a bad shot at the PGA Championship

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IId4h_0flITnlJ00

Something happened during Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship that you’d expect to see at your local muni full of hackers, not at a major championship where the best players in the world are battling – one player got hit in the head by another player’s errant tee shot.

For real, that happened!

Cam Smith, who won the Players Championship in March, hit a bad tee shot on the second hole and the ball struck Aaron Wise, who was playing the seventh hole, right in the head on the fly.

Ouuuuuuuuchhhhh.

Wise was somehow able to continue his round, which is incredible because I’d be on my way to a hospital and wouldn’t want to play golf for a while. He shot a 2-over 70 and will make the cut at +1, which is wild.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Here's where it all played out.

Wise was later seen with an ice pack on his head:

Here are some photos from just after he was hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AavDv_0flITnlJ00
(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kk2S_0flITnlJ00
(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MV9k3_0flITnlJ00
(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32twP9_0flITnlJ00
(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Players Championship#Ice Pack#Espn Featured
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opinion: Jack Nicklaus lawsuit reveals a Golden Bear in danger of becoming tarnished

COLUMBUS — Jack Nicklaus likes to talk and be talked about. But not like this. Not when the Golden Bear is getting tarnished by his words and behind-the-scenes workings. The latest example of Nicklaus receiving negative feedback focuses on a breach of contract lawsuit brought May 13 in the Supreme Court of New York against the Upper Arlington native by Nicklaus Companies, LLC, which claims the 82-year-old golf legend failed to provide services and property through a deal for which he was paid $145 million in 2007.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 114: Are there any adjustments left? Exploring the Boston-Miami Heat East finals with Kyle Russell

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat appear to be trading haymakers in their Eastern Conference finals series as each team adjusts to how the other played in the game prior, and bodies are turning up with the sort of damage one might expect in a match between two heavyweights, both teams looking at playing Game 5 without key players being available.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy