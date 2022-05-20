Cam Smith hit a fellow PGA Tour player in the head with a bad shot at the PGA Championship

Something happened during Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship that you’d expect to see at your local muni full of hackers, not at a major championship where the best players in the world are battling – one player got hit in the head by another player’s errant tee shot.

For real, that happened!

Cam Smith, who won the Players Championship in March, hit a bad tee shot on the second hole and the ball struck Aaron Wise, who was playing the seventh hole, right in the head on the fly.

Ouuuuuuuuchhhhh.

Wise was somehow able to continue his round, which is incredible because I’d be on my way to a hospital and wouldn’t want to play golf for a while. He shot a 2-over 70 and will make the cut at +1, which is wild.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Here's where it all played out.

Wise was later seen with an ice pack on his head:

Here are some photos from just after he was hit.

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)