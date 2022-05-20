ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep Brodie Deshaies: Legislating is nearly done for the year

 4 days ago

The New Hampshire General Court is finishing up for the year next Thursday. NH House leaders and Senators have been meeting this week in 48 committees of conference. These are started at the request of either legislative body when a bill is amended...

Sununu vetoes GOP-backed masking restrictions

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a proposal that would have banned state and local mask mandates in schools during public health emergencies. The Republican-backed proposal, recently approved by the House and Senate, would block cities and towns from requiring students to wear...
EDUCATION
New Hampshire ropes in federal dollars for water projects

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more than $18.6 million from the federal government to help clean up drinking water systems by removing contaminants. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced plans to distribute more than $2.7 billion to states through its State Revolving Fund programs. Congress...
POLITICS
Steve Earle: Vote decorated US Army Gen. Don Bolduc for Senate

Our long term Sen. Maggie Hassan is once again running for reelection, why? Yes I'm a conservative but still can any liberal tell me honestly what or how Ms. Hassan has made any difference in bettering the lives of New Hampshire people? No, rubber stamping every crazy, destructive Biden administrative policy or mandate did not make any of our lives better. What those things have done is created escalating costs of everything from necessities, heating fuels, gas, food, clothing, rent, and shortages up to those little extras we poor working people can sometimes enjoy. "Those things" like spending billions/trillions on "Build Back Better" all have failed, not one has done as promised, at least not for working families that I know of. Yet Ms. Hassan puts out campaign ads touting the wonderfulness of her. Sure she can afford the high costs of hamburger, commuting to work (at government expense) and having a staff that does everything for her, (also payed for by the government).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Amid crisis and collaboration, a plan to sustain local news emerges

MANCHESTER — At a time when information flows more freely than ever, the local news industry finds itself at a crossroads. The advertising and subscription model that held up the industry for so long has consistently been chipped away over the past two decades. The financial challenges have only accelerated over the past few years with the pandemic, and more recently with new pressures from inflation. Across the nation and here in New Hampshire, that’s meant far fewer reporters to dig into local and statewide issues. And in some communities, it’s meant no reporter or news publication at all.
MANCHESTER, NH

