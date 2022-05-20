Rep Brodie Deshaies: Legislating is nearly done for the year

Our long term Sen. Maggie Hassan is once again running for reelection, why? Yes I'm a conservative but still can any liberal tell me honestly what or how Ms. Hassan has made any difference in bettering the lives of New Hampshire people? No, rubber stamping every crazy, destructive Biden administrative policy or mandate did not make any of our lives better. What those things have done is created escalating costs of everything from necessities, heating fuels, gas, food, clothing, rent, and shortages up to those little extras we poor working people can sometimes enjoy. "Those things" like spending billions/trillions on "Build Back Better" all have failed, not one has done as promised, at least not for working families that I know of. Yet Ms. Hassan puts out campaign ads touting the wonderfulness of her. Sure she can afford the high costs of hamburger, commuting to work (at government expense) and having a staff that does everything for her, (also payed for by the government).

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO