The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 was revealed on the very same day as the 2021 Ford Bronco, the latest jab in a long battle between these two old rivals. However, Ford won’t be selling a V8-powered Bronco in the near future, if ever, which means that the new Ford Bronco Raptor will serve as the Rubicon 392’s closest competitor. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Ford Authority has learned that The Blue Oval is benchmarking the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and has at least one of those models in its possession.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO