5/20/22 Allen Buechel Honored At FDL County Board Meeting

The Brewers lost 3-2 in 10 innings to the Padres in San Diego to begin an 11-game, 10-day road trip Monday night. Milwaukee jumped out to a 2-0 in the second inning but then San Diego picked up single runs in the 5th and 7th to tie, before winning it in the bottom half of the 10th. Tony Taylor drove in both Brewers runs and went 2-3 on the night. Starter Adrian Houser went six innings, giving up a run on three hits while striking out four and walking two. Miquel Sanchez (0-1) lasted two-thirds of an inning in the 10th and gave up the game-winning run to take the loss. Luis Garcia (3-2) picked up the win in relief. The teams meet again tonight as the Brewers send Corbin Burnes (1-2, 2.26 ERA) to the mound against left-hander Blake Snell (0-1, 7.36 ERA). First pitch is at 8:40 CDT and the game can be heard on AM 1100/98.3 FM, WISS.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO