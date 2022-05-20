ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

5/20/22 Allen Buechel Honored At FDL County Board Meeting

By bnelson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFond du Lac County Supervisors this week paid tribute to late County Executive Allen Buechel unanimously passing a resolution honoring his service to County residents during his nearly half century as a County Board member then County Executive. It was an emotional moment for many...

5/25/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Wednesday

Firefighters battled a two garage fire in Fond du Lac Tuesday evening. It happened at 407 Merrill Avenue near McDermott Park just before 7:30 pm. When fire crews arrived a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread and damaged a nearby home and garage. Two vehicles in front of the detached garage were also destroyed by the blaze. Firefighters had the fire out within a half an hour. No injuries were reported. The cause is still being determined. (Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue photo)
Paint the Town Red 5k Run Walk

Are you ready to get out there and Paint the Town Red? We are starting off the summer with a great opportunity to support Town Square. Join with family and friends (and pets), and tour our charming community while visiting significant historical spots in honor of Green Lake’s 175th anniversary and Town Square’s 10th, both in 2022!
GREEN LAKE, WI
Emmer Loves Local

Emmer Real Estate presents the 2nd Annual Emmer Loves Local on Thursday, May 26th! This fun evening is happening at Murphy's on Green from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. Enjoy this social gathering to celebrate and support our Green Lake Community! Kick-off summer with the Emmer Real Estate Group and enjoy drinks and snacks on us! Live music by Jerky Knees!
GREEN LAKE, WI
5/24/22 Chilton Man Killed In FDL County Crash

A two-vehicle crash at Fond du Lac County Highway G and Chickadee Drive in the Town of Forest claimed the life of a 67-year-old Chilton man late Monday morning. Sheriff’s officials say the man was operating a motorcycle and attempted to pass a northbound dump truck which was turning left from County Highway G onto Chickadee Drive. The bike was trying to pass on the left and struck the rear drivers side tires of the dump truck. The Chilton man died at the scene. The 61-year-old Eden man driving the dump truck was not injured. A 911 call to the County’s Communications Center reported the crash at 11:01 am. It was the County’s fifth traffic death this year.
CHILTON, WI
5/24/22 Hometown Broadcasting Sports Tuesday

The Brewers lost 3-2 in 10 innings to the Padres in San Diego to begin an 11-game, 10-day road trip Monday night. Milwaukee jumped out to a 2-0 in the second inning but then San Diego picked up single runs in the 5th and 7th to tie, before winning it in the bottom half of the 10th. Tony Taylor drove in both Brewers runs and went 2-3 on the night. Starter Adrian Houser went six innings, giving up a run on three hits while striking out four and walking two. Miquel Sanchez (0-1) lasted two-thirds of an inning in the 10th and gave up the game-winning run to take the loss. Luis Garcia (3-2) picked up the win in relief. The teams meet again tonight as the Brewers send Corbin Burnes (1-2, 2.26 ERA) to the mound against left-hander Blake Snell (0-1, 7.36 ERA). First pitch is at 8:40 CDT and the game can be heard on AM 1100/98.3 FM, WISS.
MILWAUKEE, WI

