LEXINGTON, Ky. (May 26, 2022) — All University of Kentucky employees are invited to attend the 2022 UK Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Thursday), May 26, at the Gatton Student Center (GSC). This event has been moved inside the GSC due to weather. We are excited to come together for the once yearly event honoring all of the amazing employees here at the University of Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO