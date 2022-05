The Pearson family said their final goodbyes on Tuesday night as the NBC drama This Is Us came to a close in an emotional series finale. Before and during the final episode, the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, and many of its stars shared farewell messages on social media. “I hope tonight satisfies and leaves you thinking, and feeling, and even smiling,” wrote Fogelman. “I hope it makes you feel as full as your response to the show has made us feel, all these years. Thank you for taking this train ride with us. It’s been the trip of a lifetime.”

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO