Rochester, MN

Rising Expenses Eat Into Mayo Clinic’s Bottom Line

By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic saw its net operating income drop by more than $100 million in the first quarter of this year. The number, referred to by the Mayo Clinic in a required quarterly regulatory filing as income from current activities, was about $142 million for the...

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

