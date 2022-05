CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson has a bold prediction for the Big Ten West division in 2022. Patterson sees neither Iowa repeating nor Wisconsin taking the crown, but Minnesota advancing to the Big Ten championship game. Iowa is in the midst of an ongoing quarterback battle on an offense that finished No. 121 nationally in total offense at 303.7 yards per game last season. With that in mind, not picking Iowa to repeat as Big Ten West champions isn’t necessarily the most shocking thought in the world, but choosing Minnesota instead of Wisconsin definitely qualifies as a surprise. The Golden Gophers nearly won...

MADISON, WI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO