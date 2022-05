Click here to read the full article. In recent weeks, the hunt for baby formula amid a nationwide shortage has taken April Krogmeier to every grocery store in her southeast Iowa town, and on six-hour-long drives to four different states. “We have been communicating with friends, with family, everybody’s searching,” Krogmeier says. Another resource she’s turned to is social media. She joined three Facebook community groups where users offer to ship each other formula brands they find in stores in their areas at cost to other parts of the country where parents might be struggling to find what they need. Krogmeier’s four-month-old...

