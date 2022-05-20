ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dow is on its longest weekly losing streak since 1923

By Matt Egan
 4 days ago
The stock market selloff hit pause Friday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average couldn't avoid its longest weekly losing streak in nearly a...

save our country from liberal loons
3d ago

Ah yes, another Biden success story. Hey, all you working folks, have you looked at your 401K lately? Remember this in November.

