Rebecca Antoinette (Toni) Isler Curtis

Mr. William Howard Dean, age 83 of Toccoa passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his residence. A son of the late Harold E. Dean, Sr. and Mary Viola Adams Dean Buchanan, he was born February 6, 1939, in Blue Ridge, Georgia having lived most of his life in Toccoa. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne 325 Honor Guard. He owned and operated his own insurance agency for many years and was a member of Lamar Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Barron Dean in 2014 and Richard Dean in 2015.

