Jefferson, GA

Rebecca Antoinette (Toni) Isler Curtis

 6 days ago

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Rebecca Antoinette (Toni) Isler Curtis, age, 74 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Friday, May 20, 2022. Mrs. Curtis was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, a daughter...

William Howard Dean

Mr. William Howard Dean, age 83 of Toccoa passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his residence. A son of the late Harold E. Dean, Sr. and Mary Viola Adams Dean Buchanan, he was born February 6, 1939, in Blue Ridge, Georgia having lived most of his life in Toccoa. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne 325 Honor Guard. He owned and operated his own insurance agency for many years and was a member of Lamar Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Barron Dean in 2014 and Richard Dean in 2015.
TOCCOA, GA
Gary Michael Lyle, age 77 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be ... Mrs. Alma Frances McNeely, 79, of Gainesville passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Fr ...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Page pockets Roscoe Smith Classic SAS win at Senoia

Michael Page started Saturday night at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway on the pole. He ended it in victory lane. The Douglasville, Georgia racer scored the win in the 44-lap Roscoe Smith Classic for the Southern All Stars Dirt Racing Series at the 3/8-mile dirt track. Page pocketed a $5,044 payday...
SENOIA, GA
Alma Frances McNeely

Mrs. Alma Frances McNeely, 79, of Gainesville passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Drewery Loggins will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
William Edward "Jimbo" Gaines

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. William Edward “Jimbo” Gaines, age 79 of Blairsville, Georgia (formerly of Pendergrass) who entered rest Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Mr. Gaines was born in Pendergrass, Georgia a son of the late James William Gaines and the late Azalee Akins Gaines. Mr. Gaines was retired from John Manville Company and was known for his love of Gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with his friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gaines is preceded by his wife, Colleen Cain Gaines and three brothers, Tim, Ricky and Mac “Whitlo” Gaines.
BLAIRSVILLE, GA
David Michael Byrd

David Michael Byrd, age 61, of Alto, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Mr. Byrd was born July 7, 1960 in Habersham County to the late Jones Wiley Byrd and Betty Joe Byrd. David loved life and faced many difficulties throughout his life. David was a fun, loving, and a caring person. He loved his family and his friends, and had a passion for music; he loved to play his guitar and was an avid KISS fan.
ALTO, GA
Sandra Blalock Maynard

Sandra Blalock Maynard, age 81, of Buford, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Irene Blalock; sister, Beatrice Smith. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Rene Maynard, Buford, GA; daughter, Susan Maynard, Dacula, GA; 5 grandchildren, Colin, Monica, Jude, Riley and Daniel. Mrs. Maynard was born on June 11, 1940 in Calhoun, GA. She graduated from Pepperell High School, Rome, GA and was a graduate of St. Joseph Nursing School, Atlanta, GA where she received her nursing degree. She was retired from The Veterans Hospital in Decatur, GA after 27 years of service. Mrs. Maynard was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch, GA.
BUFORD, GA
Rev. Jeff L. Gailey

Rev. Jeff L. Gailey, 86, of Talmo, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Billy Anderson and Rev. Jeffery Gailey will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
TALMO, GA
Guy F. Hall

Guy F. Hall, age 96, of Buford, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA, with Pastor Mike McGuire, from Fountain Church officiating. Interment will be at Alta Vista Cemetery, Gainesville, GA. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.at the Funeral Home prior to the Service.
BUFORD, GA
Craft sweeps Limited LM, 602 Sportsman at Toccoa

Blake Craft doubled up on trips to victory lane at Georgia’s historic Toccoa Raceway on Saturday night. The Lavonia, Georgia speedster scored two victories on the night, as he swept both the Limited Late Model and the 602 Sportsman features at the 3/8-mile clay speedway. In the Limited Late...
TOCCOA, GA
Authorities find missing Barrow County couple

A missing elderly couple from Barrow County has been found. Fredericck Hilland Tumlin and Sadie Mae Tumlin were reportedly located on the shoulder of a road near Atlanta Motor Speedway. Original story posted Thursday at 7:10 a.m.:. An elderly couple is missing from Barrow County. A Mattie's Call has been...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Higgins scores Limited Late Model victory at Anderson

Ashton Higgins scored his second Limited Late Model feature victory of the season on Friday night at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina. The Weaverville, North Carolina racer started the 40-lap feature in third, and worked his way to the front before going on to score the win at the 3/8-mile asphalt raceway.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Gibbs, Poole head for runoff for Hall Co. Commission District 3 race

Republicans David Gibbs and Greg Poole are headed to a runoff for the District 3 seat on the Hall County Board of Commissioners. With all precincts reporting, Gibbs received 42.46 percent of the vote; Poole received 29.75 percent. A common theme among both candidates has been managing growth in Hall...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Two Hall Co. GOP state house races decided; two heading to runoff

Emory Dunahoo and David Clark, two incumbent Georgia lawmakers, came out on top in their respective state house races, but two other districts appear bound for a runoff. Incumbent State Rep. Emory Dunahoo defeated Jackson County School Board Member Don Clerici in the race for Georgia State House District 31. He faces no Democratic challenger in November.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett County bus driver hailed a hero

A Gwinnett County school bus driver was called a “hero” for getting school kids to safety during a recent shooting. On May 9, four Riverside Elementary School children were on the school bus driven by Patricia Rodriguez when a woman opened fire, shooting the bus at least a dozen times.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Midterm updates | Raffensperger beats Trump-endorsed Hice

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was a top target of former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary as he seeks reelection. Raffensperger beat three challengers, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who had criticized his handling of the 2020 election. Raffensperger was among...
ATLANTA, GA
Hall County Schools Superintendent speaks on school safety

Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield spoke on WDUN's The Martha Zoller Show Wednesday morning about the safety of schools in the district. Schofield's comments came one day after 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. He told Martha Zoller the...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Search is on for missing elderly couple, both may have dementia

An elderly couple is missing from Barrow County. A Mattie's Call has been issued for Fredericck Hilland Tumlin and Sadie Mae Tumlin, both 86 years old. They were last seen at their home on Monday on Riverview Lane in Winder. Sadie has been diagnosed with dementia and Fredericck (Fred) may possibly have dementia, as well.
Long-time Lula City Councilman Lamb Griffin resigns

After more than three decades of service, Lula City Councilman Lamb Griffin on Monday resigned his seat. Griffin has been active on the council and at least seven city committees over the past 30 years, often leading those various groups. Griffin shared his decision Monday, citing family obligations. While Griffin...
LULA, GA

