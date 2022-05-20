Rebecca Antoinette (Toni) Isler Curtis

Sandra Blalock Maynard, age 81, of Buford, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Irene Blalock; sister, Beatrice Smith. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Rene Maynard, Buford, GA; daughter, Susan Maynard, Dacula, GA; 5 grandchildren, Colin, Monica, Jude, Riley and Daniel. Mrs. Maynard was born on June 11, 1940 in Calhoun, GA. She graduated from Pepperell High School, Rome, GA and was a graduate of St. Joseph Nursing School, Atlanta, GA where she received her nursing degree. She was retired from The Veterans Hospital in Decatur, GA after 27 years of service. Mrs. Maynard was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch, GA.
