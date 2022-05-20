'Optimism' regarding PJ Tucker injury status
Ira Winderman: As we wait, been told reason for optimism with PJ Tucker. Official injury report by 5:30 p.m. (ish).
The Heat say Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is questionable to play in Game 3 Saturday against Boston. Big news, as he's yet to play in the conference finals and has missed the last four games. PJ Tucker (knee) is also questionable.
Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker are both questionable for Game 3, per the Heat. – 5:20 PM
Kyle Lowry upgraded to questionable for game 3
PJ Tucker also questionable – 5:17 PM
Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker both listed as questionable for Game 3. – 5:15 PM
The entire Heat roster is traveling to Boston, including Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker. An injury report is expected later. – 1:29 PM
Here’s the play where PJ Tucker hurt his left knee. You can see him grab at it after closing out on Horford. And we clearly limited for the remainder of the first half. pic.twitter.com/I63ng8lHbf – 11:06 AM
‘They set out to embarrass us. They did embarrass us.’ Jimmy Butler sounds off after Celtics destroyed his Heat in Game 2; PJ Tucker to seek MRI on his knee @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-h… – 12:03 AM
Dr. Butler says he believes PJ Tucker will be all right. – 11:45 PM
Putting everybody’s recency bias aside from tonight
This Heat team NEEDS PJ Tucker on this run
That’ll be the focus now – 11:30 PM
Spo said PJ Tucker insists that he’ll be good to go. He’ll be evaluated again tomorrow, of course. – 11:21 PM
Heat forward PJ Tucker (knee contusion) will not return to Game 2 tonight. – 10:23 PM
PJ Tucker (left knee) out for rest of tonight. – 10:23 PM
Looks like Jayson Tatum got poked in the eye by PJ Tucker on that last drive, or hit near his eye. He was grabbing at it during that entire exchange. – 9:44 PM
Now Grant Williams did the “too small” gesture after scoring over PJ Tucker lol. – 9:44 PM
Grant Williams hitting PJ Tucker with the too small is a glitch in the matrix – 9:43 PM
Rather rough start for Rob Williams, including getting beat by PJ Tucker for an offensive rebound and foul. – 8:59 PM
PJ Tucker being super aggressive so far. Celtics are going to have Robert Williams on him with this starting lineup and he’s tried to make a couple of plays off the bounce already. – 8:49 PM
The PJ Tucker scoring display? – 8:47 PM
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 19, 2022 – East Finals Game 2 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: White, Hauser Miami: Lowry pic.twitter.com/uxv2ycZjaW – 8:13 PM
Tim Reynolds: PJ Tucker, Kyle Lowry (and every other Heat player) are on the plane to Boston today. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / May 20, 2022
Chris Haynes: Miami Heat forward PJ Tucker will undergo an MRI on his left knee tomorrow morning, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 20, 2022
Ira Winderman: Questionable for Heat for Thursday: Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) Caleb Martin (ankle sprain) Max Strus (hamstring) PJ Tucker (calf strain) Gabe Vincent (knee irritation) -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 11, 2022
