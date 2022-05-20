ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Optimism' regarding PJ Tucker injury status

 4 days ago
Ira Winderman: As we wait, been told reason for optimism with PJ Tucker. Official injury report by 5:30 p.m. (ish).

Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

Joe Vardon @joevardon

The Heat say Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is questionable to play in Game 3 Saturday against Boston. Big news, as he’s yet to play in the conference finals and has missed the last four games. PJ Tucker (knee) is also questionable. – 5:38 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker are both questionable for Game 3, per the Heat. – 5:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry upgraded to questionable for game 3

PJ Tucker also questionable – 5:17 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker both listed as questionable for Game 3. – 5:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The entire Heat roster is traveling to Boston, including Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker. An injury report is expected later. – 1:29 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Here’s the play where PJ Tucker hurt his left knee. You can see him grab at it after closing out on Horford. And we clearly limited for the remainder of the first half. pic.twitter.com/I63ng8lHbf11:06 AM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

‘They set out to embarrass us. They did embarrass us.’ Jimmy Butler sounds off after Celtics destroyed his Heat in Game 2; PJ Tucker to seek MRI on his knee @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-h…12:03 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Dr. Butler says he believes PJ Tucker will be all right. – 11:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Putting everybody’s recency bias aside from tonight

This Heat team NEEDS PJ Tucker on this run

That’ll be the focus now – 11:30 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Spo said PJ Tucker insists that he’ll be good to go. He’ll be evaluated again tomorrow, of course. – 11:21 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Heat forward PJ Tucker (knee contusion) will not return to Game 2 tonight. – 10:23 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

PJ Tucker (left knee) out for rest of tonight. – 10:23 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Looks like Jayson Tatum got poked in the eye by PJ Tucker on that last drive, or hit near his eye. He was grabbing at it during that entire exchange. – 9:44 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Now Grant Williams did the “too small” gesture after scoring over PJ Tucker lol. – 9:44 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Grant Williams hitting PJ Tucker with the too small is a glitch in the matrix – 9:43 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Rather rough start for Rob Williams, including getting beat by PJ Tucker for an offensive rebound and foul. – 8:59 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

PJ Tucker being super aggressive so far. Celtics are going to have Robert Williams on him with this starting lineup and he’s tried to make a couple of plays off the bounce already. – 8:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The PJ Tucker scoring display? – 8:47 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 19, 2022 – East Finals Game 2 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

OUT: Boston: White, Hauser Miami: Lowry pic.twitter.com/uxv2ycZjaW8:13 PM

Tim Reynolds: PJ Tucker, Kyle Lowry (and every other Heat player) are on the plane to Boston today. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / May 20, 2022

Chris Haynes: Miami Heat forward PJ Tucker will undergo an MRI on his left knee tomorrow morning, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 20, 2022

Ira Winderman: Questionable for Heat for Thursday: Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) Caleb Martin (ankle sprain) Max Strus (hamstring) PJ Tucker (calf strain) Gabe Vincent (knee irritation) -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 11, 2022

