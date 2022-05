The 2020 racial justice demonstrations in New York City became a stage for the brutal police tactics that drove protesters to the streets following the murder of George Floyd on May 25 of that year. Dozens of videos of New York City Police Department officers shoving, beating and pepper-spraying protesters emerged, sparking even more outcry. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio was widely criticized for his response – or lack thereof – to NYPD aggression against protesters, leading members of his own staff to publicly denounce his approach to criminal justice and policing.

