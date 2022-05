HAZLETON, Pa. — Prospective students and their families are invited to visit Penn State Hazleton for an on-campus open house at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The open house will include information on the baccalaureate and associate degree programs that can be completed at Penn State Hazleton, and the more than 275 Penn State degrees that can be started at Hazleton and completed at University Park or another Penn State campus.

HAZLETON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO