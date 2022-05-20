ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partial oxidation of methane to methanol on boron nitride at near critical acetonitrile

By Tharindu Kankanam Kapuge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirect catalytic conversion of methane to methanol with O2 has been a fundamental challenge in unlocking abundant natural gas supplies. Metal-free methane conversion with 17% methanol yield based on the limiting reagent O2 at 275Â Â°C was achieved with near supercritical acetonitrile in the presence of boron nitride. Reaction temperature, catalyst...

