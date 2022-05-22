Severe thunderstorm watch until midnight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – SATURDAY EVENING UPDATE: A strong cold front will move through Arkansas from west to east throughout Saturday afternoon. Severe weather will be possible along the front as it moves through the state.

Storms are along a cold front that is moving from the Northwest to the Southeast. Here’s the timing of the storms. ↓

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Arkansas under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 midnight. The counties in pink could see large hail, damaging winds, and a possible tornado.

Remember a watch means that severe weather is possible, and a warning means severe weather is currently happening. Have a way to receive warnings Saturday afternoon. The easiest way is to download the Arkansas Storms Team weather app. Click on the link below to download.

