A Camden County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a double murder. On Monday, a Laclede County judge sentenced Steven Endsley, of Camdenton, to two life sentences without parole for two counts of first-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 20 years each on two counts of armed criminal action and an additional seven years for one count of second-degree arson. The judge ruled all sentences will be served back-to-back.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO