WFTS-TV Announces New On-Air Co-Host

Hyde Park Capital Wins Accolade for USA M&A Boutique Investment Bank of the Year at M&A Atlas Awards. Tampa, Florida – May 23, 2022 – Hyde Park Capital (https://www.hydeparkcapital.com/), a premier investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, today announced it earned two M&A Atlas Awards (https://globalmanetwork.com/prestigious/usa-ma-awards/), for USA M&A Boutique Investment Bank of the Year and for M&A Deal of the Year, Small Markets, at the M&A Atlas, Middle Markets, Awards ceremony (https://globalmanetwork.com/2019/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/WINNERS-CIRCLE-USA-MA-Middle-Market-Atlas-Awards.pdf), held virtually on May 4. The accolades represent one of the investment banking industry’s most prestigious honors, build on Hyde Park Capital’s more than 20 years of award-winning work, and mark one of the firm’s most significant deals of 2021.
