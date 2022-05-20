WFTS-TV Announces New On-Air Co-Host

TAMPA, Fla. (May 24, 2022) — One of Tampa Bay’s largest advertising agencies, ChappellRoberts, is proud to announce the promotion of Lea Doyle to senior art director. Stepping up from her most recent role as art director, Doyle will lead agency brands toward success with strategic creative that connects to culture and drives positive change. She joined ChappellRoberts in 2018 and has grown her career and expertise serving clients in the healthcare and nonprofit industries. Doyle is an integral part of the agency’s creative and video teams, spearheading award-winning concepts and video productions for several local and national brands.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO