Tampa, FL

WFTS-TV Announces New On-Air Co-Host

Tampa Bay News Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarykarmen Rivera Joins Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend. Many people will recognize Sarykarmen Rivera from her current and continuing work on iHeart Media’s Rumba 106.5 radio station. Born in Puerto Rico, she moved to Tampa to attend college at University of South Florida. From there, Rivera pursued opportunities at local television stations...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Tampa Bay News Wire

Agency Announcement: ChappellRoberts Celebrates Team Promotion

TAMPA, Fla. (May 24, 2022) — One of Tampa Bay’s largest advertising agencies, ChappellRoberts, is proud to announce the promotion of Lea Doyle to senior art director. Stepping up from her most recent role as art director, Doyle will lead agency brands toward success with strategic creative that connects to culture and drives positive change. She joined ChappellRoberts in 2018 and has grown her career and expertise serving clients in the healthcare and nonprofit industries. Doyle is an integral part of the agency’s creative and video teams, spearheading award-winning concepts and video productions for several local and national brands.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

“3 Artists 3 Questions”: Meet The Artists Behind Crab Devil’s “The Peninsularium”

TAMPA, FLORIDA, May 2022: Tampa-based multimedia art collective Crab Devil unveils the artists behind its premier attraction, “The Peninsularium,” in its new series, “3 Artists 3 Questions.” The YouTube series will feature three Crab Devil artists per month, inviting viewers into their studio as they answer three questions about their practice.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Freedom Plasma Opens Second Florida Location

(St. Petersburg, FL), May 24, 2022 – Freedom Plasma is expanding its services in Florida by opening a second location in the state on May 24, 2022. The new blood-plasma donation center in St. Petersburg compensates donors for their effort and comes at a time when plasma donations are desperately needed to meet the worldwide demand.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar & Events Venue Announces New Executive Chef

TAMPA, Fla. (May 23, 2022) – The dual-branded Aloft and Element Hotel in Midtown Tampa announced today the appointment ofJohnathan Rodriguez as its new dual-brand Executive Chef and Food & Beverage Director. Rodriguez will direct daily culinary operations at the hotel’s stylish rooftop bar, Sal Y Mar, and oversee food and beverage operations for meetings, corporate events, local catering functions and special occasions in the hotel’s 5,250 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Hyde Park Capital Wins Accolade for USA M&A Boutique Investment Bank of the Year at M&A Atlas Awards

Hyde Park Capital Wins Accolade for USA M&A Boutique Investment Bank of the Year at M&A Atlas Awards. Tampa, Florida – May 23, 2022 – Hyde Park Capital (https://www.hydeparkcapital.com/), a premier investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, today announced it earned two M&A Atlas Awards (https://globalmanetwork.com/prestigious/usa-ma-awards/), for USA M&A Boutique Investment Bank of the Year and for M&A Deal of the Year, Small Markets, at the M&A Atlas, Middle Markets, Awards ceremony (https://globalmanetwork.com/2019/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/WINNERS-CIRCLE-USA-MA-Middle-Market-Atlas-Awards.pdf), held virtually on May 4. The accolades represent one of the investment banking industry’s most prestigious honors, build on Hyde Park Capital’s more than 20 years of award-winning work, and mark one of the firm’s most significant deals of 2021.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local Author’s New Memoir, Saving My Sister, Sheds Light On Families Of Addicts and Opioid Addiction

TAMPA, FL, May 2022: After losing her sister to an opioid overdose in 2019, Tampa-based occupational therapist Nicole Woodruff launched her debut memoir, Saving My Sister. Saving My Sister navigates addiction through a sister’s love. Woodruff shares the fear, hope, disappointment, stress, frustration, and ultimate loss that ends the addiction cycle all too often, leaving families wondering what else they could have done—or whether they did enough.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

CreArte Latino Cultural Center Awarded Grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County

The $6,900 Community Impact Grant will fund educational workshops and classes for children and adults. (May 24, 2022) CreArte Latino Cultural Center has been selected to receive a $6,900 Community Impact Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. The grant will support funding facilitators for CreArte Latino’s many classes and workshops for adults, children and families. The bilingual arts and education nonprofit serves as a creative hub for the growing Latino/Hispanic communities in Sarasota and Manatee counties. CreArte Latino’s mission is to be a connector between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large through arts and education opportunities and events.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Governing Board Elects Officers for 2022-2023 Term

The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted Tuesday to elect officers for the 2022-2023 term. Joel Schleicher was elected chair of the Governing Board. Schleicher represents Charlotte and Sarasota counties and has used his vast knowledge as a successful entrepreneur to challenge the status quo while giving back to the community via various organizations. Schleicher was appointed to the Governing Board in May 2017 and reappointed in July 2019.
FLORIDA STATE

