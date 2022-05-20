Washington man accused of fatally beating roommate because candy wrapper made noise

KENT, Wash. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally beating his 60-year-old roommate over a noise complaint at a "transitional home."

According to KOMO-TV, officers from the Kent Police Department responded to the 27600 block of 123 Ave. SE to a report of a fight. By the time they arrived, authorities reportedly found the victim, 60-year-old Danny Jones, unconscious on the ground. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man died at the scene, KOMO reports.

According to the Seattle Times, the suspect, Phillip Frazier, stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 290 pounds, while his roommate stood at 5-foot-8 and weighed 135 pounds.

Frazier had reportedly gotten out of prison about two weeks before the beating.

Jones reportedly went to bed early as Frazier streamed Netflix via his cellphone. Frazier allegedly grabbed a bag of Reese’s Pieces, waking up Jones from the noise of the wrapper. The two had lived together for 13 days, and Jones repeatedly complained about Frazier waking him up, the Seattle Times reports.

During the wrapper confrontation, the two men argued, and Frazier allegedly held Jones down on his mattress and struck him in the head numerous times. Charging papers obtained by the Seattle Times said, "As his roommate voiced his frustration and anger, the defendant reacted by slamming his roommate back onto his bed and hitting him with his fist multiple times to the side of his head."

Court documents from KOMO allege Frazier beat Jones until he could hear an audible crack from the skull. The victim reportedly died of blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

Upon being interviewed, Frazier allegedly told authorities he was an experienced heavyweight boxer, and he confessed to attacking Jones.

Frazier had dried blood on his hands, arms and face when he was detained, the Seattle Times reports.

Frazier was arrested on Friday, May 13 and charged with second-degree murder domestic violence with bail set at $4 million, records show. He is reportedly scheduled for his arraignment on May 26.

Just last year, court records obtained by the Seattle Times reveal Frazier pleaded guilty to felony violation of a domestic violence lifetime protection order granted to his mother. In 2006, Frazier allegedly burned down his parents' home.

Frazier has reportedly served prison time in Tennessee and California in the past.