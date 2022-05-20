Art Center Sarasota Announces Winners of its North County K-12 Spring Art Show Through May 21
For hundreds of students in Sarasota County, the Spring Art Show gives them a chance to show their work and compete for big prize money. Prizes included a full-year tuition scholarship from State College of Florida and two $10,000 scholarships from Ringling College of Art and Design. (May 20,...
The $6,900 Community Impact Grant will fund educational workshops and classes for children and adults. (May 24, 2022) CreArte Latino Cultural Center has been selected to receive a $6,900 Community Impact Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. The grant will support funding facilitators for CreArte Latino’s many classes and workshops for adults, children and families. The bilingual arts and education nonprofit serves as a creative hub for the growing Latino/Hispanic communities in Sarasota and Manatee counties. CreArte Latino’s mission is to be a connector between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large through arts and education opportunities and events.
Transition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued over 39,000 pounds of fresh produce to donate to The Food Bank of Manatee, One More Child, and smaller local organizations supporting those in need. That is 39,000 pounds of produce that was eaten and not left to rot in the field or added to landfill. Leaving a trail of veggies, watermelon, and goodwill throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of the produce was delivered by car to elementary food pantries, a youth shelter, a church food pantry, Unique Unity, and more. We look forward to harvesting more produce later this year during the winter growing season. As the importance of taking care of our environment is now critical, projects such as Transition Sarasota’s Suncoast Gleaning Project will continue to make a difference for community resiliency and sustainability.
With plans for its new theater in Lakewood Ranch recently scrapped, The Players Centre for Performing Arts is still in search of a permanent home. After last week’s public hearing before the Sarasota City Commission on a proposed lease agreement for Municipal Auditorium, the nearly century-old theater group appears no closer to a solution.
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Zander Moricz’s graduation speech at Pine View School for the Gifted Sunday afternoon grabbed a lot of attention. “We thought the speech was wonderful, it was very inspiring and clever at the same time,” said Mary Tavarozzi, Board of Directors President for ALSO Youth. “It would’ve been ideal if he could’ve given the speech that he originally wanted to give.”
With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 17th annual Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week, the list of participating restaurants continues to grow, giving local and visiting patrons a tasty variety of menu choices to explore. Savor Sarasota County restaurants participating as of May 18:. 99 Bottles.
8194 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton, (941) 306-5848, dimsumsarasota.com. Bring your sense of adventure with you to dine on “dim sum all day.” With its mind-blowing variety, Dim Sum King (pictured at top) will keep your palate guessing. If you’re new to the dim sum game, rely on your server to be your guide. We love the shu mai and delicate Shanghai-style dumplings. They also offer an extensive menu of larger Chinese meals which are sure to hit the spot, that is if you can tear yourself away from the tempting and colorful dim sum menu.
Lakewood Ranch-based Benderson Development, the developer behind The Mall at University Town Center, has bought Crossings at Siesta Key for $25.1 million. The mall, previously known as Westfield Siesta Key and Southgate Mall, is 439,958 square feet and sits on 26.97 acres. Its current list of tenant includes anchors Macy’s and CMX CinéBistro as well as Connors Steak & Seafood, Talbots, LensCrafters, Loft and Chico’s.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced that the historic Leonard Reid house will be relocated this week to City-owned property in North Sarasota. There, the structure will become the first home for a new Sarasota African American cultural arts center. The Leonard Reid house is named...
No need to get out of the car for this news. A new drive-thru coffee chain is expanding into Sarasota. Ellianos Coffee recently signed a two-store development agreement with new franchisees, according to a news release. The release didn't include an address, but noted the expansion to Sarasota. The coffee shop was founded in 2002 under a mission of providing ‘Italian Quality at America’s Pace.’ There are currently 22 Ellianos Coffee locations operating throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted Tuesday to elect officers for the 2022-2023 term. Joel Schleicher was elected chair of the Governing Board. Schleicher represents Charlotte and Sarasota counties and has used his vast knowledge as a successful entrepreneur to challenge the status quo while giving back to the community via various organizations. Schleicher was appointed to the Governing Board in May 2017 and reappointed in July 2019.
A new survey from WalletHub shows Florida has the second highest resignation rates of every state in the union. Has the “Great Resignation” struck the greater Sarasota area? Business leaders say it has, and that companies will have to grow increasingly nimble to deal with the change. “The...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends of a 24-year-old woman who was swept away while swimming at South Lido Beach Saturday are grieving the loss of their loved one. ABC7 spoke to a longtime friend of Everliz Valentina Medina Vega, who’s sharing her heartbreak. A day at the beach suddenly...
Spanish Point in Sarasota CountyEbyabe on wikicommons. For those who might be wondering, Florida truly is a dream location. And there are few places more beautiful in Florida than Sarasota. With perfect white sand and clear waters, Sarasota is a must-visit for anyone considering. But that isn't my favorite part about it. I'm kicking myself because the last time I visited, I didn't know that it was one of the most haunted places in Florida. And of course, every haunted place has to have their own historically haunted locations. In Sarasota, it's hard to find one more famous than Spanish Point.
SARASOTA, Fla. — Attention all "Jeopardy!" fans — you may recognize a new contestant in an upcoming episode. A Tampa Bay area resident will be taking on the challenge in an episode of "Jeopardy!" Bonnie Kistler of Sarasota will be testing her knowledge on the popular game show airing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg construction business is suing a former county employee after they said she cost them at least $1 million. Last week, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested construction and building investigator Andrea Wagner. Wagner is being charged with bribery and official misconduct. Detectives said...
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Shelter held its 6th annual Adopt-A-Palooza event Saturday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The event was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suncoast residents were able to interact with the pets to find out if they were good fits to be...
TAMPA, Fla. (May 24, 2022) — One of Tampa Bay’s largest advertising agencies, ChappellRoberts, is proud to announce the promotion of Lea Doyle to senior art director. Stepping up from her most recent role as art director, Doyle will lead agency brands toward success with strategic creative that connects to culture and drives positive change. She joined ChappellRoberts in 2018 and has grown her career and expertise serving clients in the healthcare and nonprofit industries. Doyle is an integral part of the agency’s creative and video teams, spearheading award-winning concepts and video productions for several local and national brands.
Boating: The town's marine patrol officer stopped a boater in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone and cited him for his inability to produce the required number of life jackets for the people aboard. The officer explained the reason for the stop and delivered a warning for operating on plane in the slow-speed zone as well.
While most of us can deduce that a woodpecker is in the area by the resonance of their drumming, we may not know which pal from the Picidae family has stopped by for a visit. Unfortunately, woodpeckers of the Southeast are all black, white, and red so it can be challenging to keep them straight. That said, the three most common woodpeckers in our area – Pileated, Red-Bellied, and Downy – are distinct enough that with a little practice, you’ll be ID-ing your neighborhood excavators in no time.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Changing it’s starting time at the last minute to avoid a prediction of bad weather, Sarasota High School celebrated the Class of 2022 Friday evening without a single raindrop. The ceremony was held at Charlie Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field. The more than 500 graduates...
