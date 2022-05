Tampa, FL, May 23rd, 2022 – Tampa based land broker Bill Eshenbaugh, ALC, CCIM of Eshenbaugh Land Company, represented seller to close on $5.3 million dollar deal for 17± acres in Ruskin, FL. The deal involves the development of approximately 220 multi-family units. It is in Sun City Center just east of I- 75 and north of State Road 674. This is just 1 of several parcels Bill has marketed over the last five years which he originally sold about 300 acres as an investment to the current seller in 1994 when it was a bank owned asset.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO